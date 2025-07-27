2025 F1 Belgian GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Belgian GP is already in place. We have Lando Norris securing pole position, and he will be accompanied by Oscar Piastri on the front row. The second row is going to feature Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in P3 and P4, respectively.

At the back of the grid, we will have the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli, and both would be hoping for a better result after qualifying. With that being said, as the paddock gets ready, what are the predictions for the race on Sunday? Let's take a look.

#5 Both Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli score points

Both Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton are starting the F1 Belgian GP at a much lower position than what they would have wanted, but with rain in the air, it's going to open up possibilities. Both Mercedes and Ferrari are not bad cars, essentially, and I expect the duo to make their way through the field and score some points

#4 The race is going to be chaotic

Well, if it stays dry, it's going to be a processional one, but by the looks of it, rain has already made an appearance. Expect this one to be chaotic in so many ways, as the layout has this tendency where parts of the track have rain and others don't. Strategy would be key here, and expect some smart drives to make their way through the field.

#3 Max Verstappen secures a podium

Unlike the race in Silverstone, where the team got the call wrong, Red Bull has made the right call by adding a decent amount of downforce to the car for the F1 Belgian GP. Whether it challenges McLaren is hard to take a call on, but a podium cannot be ruled out.

#2 The McLaren duo dominates either way

Whether it is wet or dry, the McLaren duo is more than likely going to dominate this one. When it rains, it further plays to the car's strength, as we've seen multiple times this season, and hence, maybe it would be a surprise if we don't see the duo streaking away at the front.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Belgian GP

Lando Norris executed a brilliant turnaround as he overturned what was essentially an embarrassing deficit into a Belgian GP pole. While a pole is certainly a good thing, the problem often tends to be the long straight, and as Oscar Piastri found out, it does not favor the person starting on pole.

We expect Oscar Piastri to get the jump on Lando Norris on the opening lap, and once he's in the lead, he'll have the advantage, whether it comes to the strategy or performance. The Australian is our pick for winning the F1 Belgian GP.

