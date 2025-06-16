The 2025 F1 Canadian GP ended with George Russell at the top. The Brit got the better of Max Verstappen and others and ended up vindicating a bad weekend he had at the same venue last season.

The F1 Canadian GP often has a penchant for chaos, where sometimes things go haywire and not everything is in order. There was some of it this time around, and by the looks of it, the strategy played a major role in the final standings for a few drivers.

Overall, though, how did every driver fare at the F1 Canadian GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Canadian GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 4

It might be too soon to call it, but Lando Norris' inability to win those small, important battles is going to cost him the title this season. The Brit is an elite talent when it comes to getting the most out of an F1 car. The Canadian GP once again showed that he doesn't have that x factor.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 7

This was not a good one for Oscar Piastri primarily because the driver just didn't maximize the car. He lost P3 at the start to Kimi Antonelli, but then even late in the race, the inability to make the move hurt him. He is probably still one of the biggest winners of the F1 Canadian GP thanks to his teammate's shenanigans.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 7

Crashed in FP1, made a mistake in qualifying, and hence had a P5 finish. It should have been more ideal, but the last stint on mediums showed that Leclerc could not have done much with the car he had in the F1 Canadian GP.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7.5

One could say that Lewis Hamilton was a tad unlucky with the groundhog damaging his car, but overall it was a decent weekend for him. He was fractionally slower than Charles in the overall pace, but he was the cleaner Ferrari driver.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 8.5

A P2 finish was the best that the Red Bull could offer in the F1 Canadian GP, and Max Verstappen more or less achieved it. It did appear that the tire degradation on the car surprised the driver and the team, and maybe a more measured approach might have helped the Dutch driver. Still, overall a clean weekend as he moves on to Austria.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 5

The Red Flag infringement penalty was painful for the driver. With that being said, Yuki Tsunoda might need to start picking up a few points now, as the pressure is only going to ramp up from here.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 10

Max Verstappen is the reason why George Russell has not signed an extension already. The driver continues to impress, and it does appear that Lewis Hamilton's departure has helped him come into his own a little bit more.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 8.5

A strong weekend for Kimi Antonelli after appearing to be off George's pace throughout the F1 Canadian GP race weekend. Well, he's now a podium finisher in the sport. Interestingly, he's got one before his predecessor has picked up one in Ferrari.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 9

The upgraded Aston Martin has unleashed Fernando Alonso this season, and he's finally back to doing what he does best. The F1 Canadian GP was just another example of the Spaniard getting the best from the car and now finally picking up points.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 3

The F1 Canadian GP was a dire situation if you're a Lance Stroll fan. The Canadian driver in his home race didn't really look too happy being in the paddock, and the performance raises even more questions.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 6

Not the best qualifying for Gasly. The race was a bit better, but when you're qualifying this far back, it is hard to make up places and do a better job.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 7.5

A confidence boost for Colapinto? Certainly. The Argentinian got one over on his teammate and looked genuinely strong this weekend. He would be hoping to build on it as the season progresses.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 8

An ability to keep picking up points wherever available is what has made Esteban Ocon a brilliant driver. The Canadian GP was just another reminder of how big an asset he has been for the team. He did benefit from starting on the hard tires, but the fact that he ran almost the entire race on them was down to him.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 6

Ollie Bearman had the edge on his teammate in qualifying. The choice to start on softs was the incorrect one, but what was also less than ideal was the couple of times he just overshot the braking point and made an error. The kid is bright, but he's still not putting everything together.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 5

Liam Lawson doesn't have the luck or the pace to help him keep the RB seat beyond this season. The Kiwi messed up his qualifying, but then in the race had the hard tires on him, which helped. But once the PU gave up on him, the driver had to just park the car and call it a day.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 6.5

Isack Hadjar would've hoped for a better weekend, but the early skirmish that helped Nico Hulkenberg jump all of them, followed by the drastic drop of the medium tire, meant that the driver couldn't do much in the car.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 6

Alex Albon's decent qualifying was wrecked by a poor race. It's now two races in a row where the driver has been a bit off-color in the races.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7

Impressive drive from Carlos Sainz as he made his way through the field to salvage something for Williams. The Spaniard is still chasing the final bit in qualifying, but this would surely help.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 9.5

Davide Valsecchi rightly put it when, after the Canadian GP, he said that it was an injustice that Nico Hulkenberg didn't have a podium. The German continues to put these impressive results together, and the race on Sunday was once again a timely reminder of what he's capable of.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 7

Gabriel Bortoleto is going through the phase of continuing to get better. You can't help but feel that the Brazilian's time would come and he would surely get on par with his veteran teammate.

