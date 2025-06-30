2025 F1 Austrian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Austrian GP ended with Lando Norris picking up his third win of the season. The McLaren driver came into the weekend under pressure after the last race had been a complete disaster.

This time around, the weekend went fine, and he ended up making a statement by securing pole position and a win. The race weekend featured quite a few drivers putting together some very impressive drives. There were others who arguably had a stinker. With that being said, how did every driver fare at the F1 Austrian GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Austrian GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 10

A perfect way to shut everyone up. Lando Norris was as good as written off by quite a few after the Canadian GP crash, but he bounced back with a win in the F1 Austrian GP. What's next? Win the home race.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 8.5

What hurt Oscar Piastri was a slight discomfort with the McLaren over one lap. His race pace was probably better than Lando's, but once you're stuck behind a driver, it's going to be very hard to get ahead. Maybe he could have won this one, but it's not too bad for the Australian.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 9

Charles Leclerc flattered the Ferrari with the results, as the car should not have been on the front row. A P3 is another strong result for the driver as he keeps delivering.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7.5

The F1 Austrian GP was overall a positive one for Lewis Hamilton. The driver is slowly getting closer to Charles Leclerc in qualifying, and this time around, the gap was just a tenth. Even in the race, one could break it down to roughly a tenth per lap for the British driver.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 7

Unlucky in qualifying and unlucky in the race. It's hard to make a true judgement for Max Verstappen's Austrian GP, as the driver gets an average rating of 7 for this one.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 2

This race was a warning sign for Yuki Tsunoda because he should have at least scored points. The Red Bull seems to be getting into his head, and the driver hasn't been himself of late because of that. The F1 Austrian GP was a forgettable experience for the Japanese driver.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 8

George Russell did what he could in that Mercedes this weekend. The car just didn't have the pace for anything more than that, and it showed as well.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 2

The crash was diabolical and should not have happened. A rare rookie mistake from Kimi Antonelli, which he would be hoping to iron out.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 8.5

This was Fernando Alonso at his supreme best. The driver got everything out of the Aston Martin in the F1 Austrian GP, and he's finally getting points for his efforts.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 4

Another weekend to forget for the Canadian, who did have form on his side, but when it came to qualifying, he was just a step behind. The last few races have not been fun for Lance Stroll.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 7

Gasly is doing the best he can in his Alpine, but it does appear that he's fighting a losing battle, as the car seems nowhere at this point.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 4

Franco was a step behind Pierre at the F1 Austrian GP. One would hope for the Argentinian that he can sort himself out because it does appear that Flavio Briatore is already looking at options. The contact with Oscar was horrible as well.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 7.5

A bad qualifying followed by an impressive race, where Esteban Ocon's racecraft just outshone some of Haas' weaknesses. The French driver is not entirely comfortable with the car in qualifying, and that ends up costing him his overall score.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 6.5

A strong qualifying followed by a poor race. Ollie Bearman should have done better in the F1 Austrian GP, but for some reason, he just didn't have the pace of his teammate and hence struggled.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 10

This was Liam Lawson's best race weekend in F1. The Kiwi had a brilliant qualifying followed by a brilliant race. It's not often you see drivers keep Alonso behind for almost 70 laps. A timely reminder for his doubters.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 6

Just a step behind his teammate at the F1 Austrian GP, Isack Hadjar would be hoping to get back on terms in Silverstone. This time around, he would be the second-best Racing Bull.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 7.5

Alex Albon was on course for a brilliant race, but a reliability issue stopped him dead in his tracks. Points were on the table before everything fell apart for the Thai driver.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 5

A complete write-off for Carlos Sainz, as damage hurt his qualifying and reliability hurt his race.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 7.5

A poor qualifying followed by an impressive race helped salvage the weekend for Nico Hulkenberg, although he would have hoped to put together maybe a better run in the F1 Austrian GP.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 9

Gabriel Bortoleto will be very happy with how his weekend went. The Brazilian has now scored points in F1, and as he said after the race, this is just the beginning.

