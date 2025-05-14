2025 F1 Imola GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2025 F1 Imola GP would be the 7th race of the season, and it comes at a time when the title battle is slowly starting to heat up. We have Oscar Piastri in the lead and on a 3-race winning streak.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have seemingly dropped off a bit in the championship, and the gap has increased in the last couple of races. With that being said, the race in Imola is the first in Europe, and more often than not, it means that teams are going to bring upgrades to their cars. With rain also on the horizon, what can we expect from the F1 Imola GP? Let's take a look.

#5 Unless it rains, the race will be processional

Rain is forecast to play a role on all three days of the Imola GP race weekend. If we do get rain, then that would make things a bit more chaotic and interesting at the same time.

If it does not, however, we're looking at a scenario where the race on Sunday is going to be processional. A softer tire compound has been brought for the F1 Imola GP, but it's hard to see throwing a curveball and improving the racing in a major way.

The action during the race is arguably going to depend on whether it rains or not on Sunday.

#4 Racing Bulls should have a stronger weekend

Racing Bulls has built a decent enough car this season, and it has been able to accumulate quite a few points as well. The F1 Imola GP is the home race for the squad, and with the car's ability to do well in the fast-speed sections, points could potentially be on the table for the team.

#3 Ferrari might disappoint

Ferrari was quite clearly a step behind the top 3 teams in Miami, as the car was just nowhere. It might even be safe to say that the car was slower than Williams in the last race, something that the Italian team would not want to hear.

Coming to the F1 Imola GP, the squad is not bringing any upgrades, as all of them have been scheduled for Barcelona. The squad has been a disappointment in terms of its performance this season, and it does appear that the F1 Imola GP might not be the best race for the squad.

#2 Red Bull is going to have a stronger weekend

Red Bull had a shocker in Miami when it was almost as if the car had nothing to compete against the McLaren duo. The unfortunate truth is that it is the reality that the car had just nothing to put up a fight against McLaren.

A lot of it was down to the fact that the temperatures were quite high, and that's where the Austrian team struggles. Coming to the F1 Imola GP, the track should help the car characteristics, and to add to it, the squad is bringing a set of upgrades as well. You add that up, and what we're looking at is a stronger weekend where Max Verstappen is going to be a factor at the front of the grid.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Imola GP

What we've seen this season is that if it rains, McLaren's advantage tends to get enhanced. At the same time, when it is dry, the softer tire compound also ends up working for the Woking-based team. You add both of them, and what we have is a scenario where, irrespective of the conditions, the British team should have the edge over the rest of the field.

Then, when it comes to picking which driver takes the lead out of the two, what we have to keep in mind is that the F1 Imola GP is going to be won by clinching the smaller battles. The start of the race is important, the period around the pitstop is important, and so is that final qualifying lap.

What we've seen this season is that Oscar Piastri tends to be the driver who nails these small moments brilliantly. He tends to be very good at winning these small battles. Hence, if we have to pick a driver, it's going to be Oscar Piastri, who would make it 4 consecutive wins.

