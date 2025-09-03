2025 F1 Italian GP: Top 5 Bold Predictions

The 2025 F1 Italian GP is one race that's just built for fan experience. There aren't many races on the calendar where one even comes close to the kind of passion for the sport as one does in Monza.

The Tifosi have the tendency to turn the F1 Italian GP 'red' in the best possible way, and it has, in essence, helped them earn the notoriety of being one of the best fanbases in the sport.

This time around, the Tifosi will have a 7-time champion in one of the Ferraris, and the other car will have the man who won the F1 Italian GP last time around. Charles Leclerc won this race last time around and made it a memorable one for the fans. What can we expect this time around? Let's take a look as we share our predictions for the race weekend.

#5 Teams like Alpine and Aston Martin are going to struggle

Alpine's biggest concern is its power unit. In what seems like the last time for a while, the Renault power unit roars at Monza, but there's a significant deficit that is hard to overcome. This has been the case anyway for the last few years, and it seems that something like that isn't going to change anytime soon.

For Aston Martin, while the team has certainly taken a few steps to improve the car in the high downforce tracks, it's still struggling with too much drag in the low downforce stuff. This could be the one to forget for the team, as the straight-line proficiency is the key in this one.

#4 This one might not be the best of races

One of the major issues with the F1 Italian GP in the last few races is that it has become quite processional in the way it is run. The reason? Well, the cars are so efficient down the straights that in terms of drag, they aren't producing much. This leaves the DRS compromised, and there's very little overspeed provided in the DRS zones.

You add a lack of tire degradation, and we have a layout that is probably not as conducive to racing as it used to be in previous eras.

#3 Red Bull might be a step behind and vulnerable to Williams

If there's one thing that Red Bull itself would remember from 2024, it is the lack of proficiency of the car on low-downforce tracks. This was one of the issues that the team encountered at the F1 Italian GP last year, where the car was just not as efficient in the straight line. This was continued in Las Vegas as well, later in the year.

This time around, Red Bull has pulled out the Monza-spec rear wing a few times, with the first one being at Silverstone. It would be interesting to see how the car responds, but this one might be tough for the team, and they could potentially be under threat from teams like Williams, who tend to be quite good in the low-downforce conditions.

#2 There's a potential of a Ferrari vs. McLaren battle this weekend

Ferrari is going to try and put its best foot forward this weekend, that's for sure. At the same time, unlike the last two tracks, where we had medium-speed sections and long corners, we don't have that here. This one is all about having brilliant traction out of braking zones and proficiency down the straights.

It's safe to say that McLaren tends to have it in general, but Ferrari is not that far behind. Coupled with the fact that a motivated pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would be behind the wheel, we're looking at a potential battle between the two teams.

It's going to be an uphill battle for Hamilton, as he has a 5-place grid penalty to serve, but for Charles Leclerc, who stole the F1 Italian GP win last year from under the nose of the McLaren duo, this could be a perfect opportunity to do so again.

#1 Charles Leclerc is going to win the F1 Italian GP

Well, we're putting our Tifosi hat on for this one! We're going with Charles Leclerc to win the F1 Italian GP and make it 2 wins in two years for Ferrari. The Monagasque driver has been brilliant around this track, but to add to it, he's been sensational behind the wheel in the last few races as well.

The car might be fractionally slower than McLaren, but there is a sliver of a chance for Charles Leclerc to win this one, and we're backing him to take it with both hands.

