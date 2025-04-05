2025 F1 Japanese GP: Race Predictions

The 2025 F1 Japanese GP will have Max Verstappen starting the race on pole position with Lando Norris right alongside him. The Dutch driver's pole position has flipped the script completely on the weekend, and now all eyes will be on how the race unfolds.

Ad

Overnight rain and a pre-race shower are expected to spice things up. Whether they do that or not is still a question mark, but an external variable is likely to be in play this time around.

Behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on the front row, the second row will feature Oscar Piastri in P3, followed by Charles Leclerc in P4. The third row is an all-Mercedes lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Ad

Trending

With rain in the air, what can we expect from the F1 Japanese GP? Let's find out.

#5 The race would require brilliant strategic acumen and mistake-free execution

If the forecast holds true, there's going to be overnight rain and maybe a few showers during the race as well. In such conditions, three factors could determine success.

First is the car's performance in those conditions, second is the ability to keep the car on the black stuff, as there would be moments when you would be out of slick tires on a wet track or vice versa, and third is the strategic acumen of the team sitting in the pitbox. The driver-team combination that nails it is going to have a strong F1 Japanese GP.

Ad

#4 Lewis Hamilton doesn't finish in top 5

Lewis Hamilton starts the race in P8, behind both Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar. The 7x F1 world champion is in a tricky position where he would want to make the most of the conditions and make up places, but at the same time, try and maintain his composure.

Considering the conditions on the table in the F1 Japanese GP, Lewis Hamilton will need support from the Ferrari strategic unit, an area where the support is arguably going to be hard to come by.

Ad

A top 5 finish for Lewis thus would require agile work from the pits and the driver. However, it is highly unlikely that we see it materializing.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda scores points

Yuki Tsunoda is starting the race outside of the top 10 as he starts life at Red Bull. The qualifying was maybe not the most optimum from the driver, and the starting position is not the best indication of the pace he has in the car.

Ad

The Japanese driver has looked confident in the car, and we're backing the driver to score the first 'non-Max Verstappen' points for Red Bull at the F1 Japanese GP.

#2 George Russell secures a podium

George Russell is starting the race on the third row and will be disappointed at making a mistake on his final lap. With that being said, the Mercedes driver has shown an innate ability to be quick in the intermediate conditions.

Ad

Russell performed brilliantly at the race in Australia, and the F1 Japanese GP will require him to be quick on his feet when it comes to taking a call over the tires he needs to be on during the race. The 27-year-old has been impressive at Mercedes this season and currently has podiums in both races. We're backing him to make it 3 out of 3 in the F1 Japanese GP.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen is starting the race on the front row with a car that has better straight-line speed than McLaren. However, at the same time, rain is in the air as well, and hence the impeccable strategic unit of Red Bull could come into play. The only possible issue for Verstappen early on could be the fact that he needs to nail the start and not lose the lead.

Ad

Compared to Lando Norris, Verstappen has almost always been a better starter. You add all this up, and you have all the elements in place for the Red Bull driver to pick up his first win of the season.

We're backing Max Verstappen to manage the lead in the F1 Japanese GP and make a real statement in the championship battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More