2025 F1 Mexican GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 Mexican GP is going to be an interesting event, especially since Max Verstappen has brought the title fight alive by slashing the points deficit to Oscar Piastri. The second half of the season has been full of surprises.

Red Bull's resurgence and Max Verstappen's brutal assault on the championship have certainly been a breath of fresh air. With that being said, this would be the first F1 Mexican GP that would not have home favorite Sergio Perez on the grid. As the title battle heats up, what can we expect from the race weekend? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Mexican GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The title battle

At the start of the summer break, we had 2 title contenders, as the McLaren duo had streaked clear of Max Verstappen. Since Monza, we're looking at both a spectacular comeback in the championship and a spectacular disintegration as well.

Oscar Piastri has lost 64 points to Max Verstappen in 4 races, and it is from this point onwards that the true test of character of all three drivers is going to come to the fore. The F1 Mexican GP is the first round of the 5-round back-and-forth from which the rightful winner will emerge.

#2 McLaren's dilemma

With Max Verstappen just biting off the championship deficit to Oscar Piastri in a manner nobody could have predicted, what we have right now is a situation where McLaren has to not only regroup but also understand what could be the best method to manage a title battle in which they need to bounce back.

#3 Lewis Hamilton's unwanted record

Away from the spotlight, Lewis Hamilton just saw Charles Leclerc pick up his 6th podium of the season. The Brit is yet to break his podium duck, and at the same time, he's now broken the unwanted record of driving the most races for Ferrari before scoring a podium. For a driver who would have had lofty expectations when he joined the team, the debut season has not been the best.

Form Guide

In Form

No one is more in form than Max Verstappen right now. The Dutch driver has not only brought energy to the championship but also to a season that was teetering on being a bit boring.

Throughout the F1 Mexican GP, the focus is going to be on his 40-point deficit to Oscar Piastri.

Out of Form

The problem with Oscar Piastri's recent run is not only the fact that the Australian has lost a considerable amount of points to Max Verstappen, but it is also that he's not finished ahead of his teammate Lando Norris since Zandvoort.

There's been a blip for some reason, and he cannot afford a repeat of Austin at the F1 Mexican GP.

Driver with the biggest spotlight

Red Bull is going to take a call on Yuki Tsunoda's future for 2026 after the F1 Mexican GP. The performance from the driver in terms of points has certainly improved. Unfortunately, the same is the case with Max Verstappen, who is back to winning lately.

It does appear that the writing is on the wall for Yuki, and how he performs this weekend is going to be interesting.

2025 F1 Mexican GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

Red Bull might not have the best car here with all the bumps in the third sector and the dependence on the high downforce configuration, but if there's one race on the calendar where Max Verstappen has often shown his brilliance, it's at the F1 Mexican GP. The driver had won a few races here even before he became champion, and this is one of the tracks where he's been quite good in the past.

A lot of how the race ends up unfolding is going to come down to the start, and we're backing the Dutch driver to put together one of his patented breathtaking starts and then manage the race from there. Our favorite for the F1 Mexican GP is Max Verstappen, and we predict the Dutch driver to further close the gap on the McLaren duo.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Team)

Yuki Tsunoda felt Ferrari could have a strong car at the F1 Mexican GP, as the car does work brilliantly over the bumps. The car's still a bit of an enigma for sure, and there's no two ways about that, but if they can manage the chronic lift and coast issues, the race might turn out to be a good one.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Driver)

Fernando Alonso's run in the last few races has seen the Spaniard continue to pick off points wherever he can. This weekend, however, we have a high downforce setup on the cars, and that should help the Aston Martin.

The car should be competitive around this track, and expect the Spaniard to score a decent haul at the F1 Mexican GP.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Team)

Racing Bulls has taken a step back in the last couple of races, as the competitiveness has been a struggle. This weekend again, with teams like Sauber and Aston Martin surging, the Faenza-based squad might struggle.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Driver)

It's hard to truly make a call here, but it does appear that with a sword hanging over his head, Yuki Tsunoda might end up being unable to show Red Bull that he can be trusted for the long term.

The F1 Mexican GP is going to be the last nail in the coffin for Yuki Tsunoda, who is potentially out of a seat for 2026.

