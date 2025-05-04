2025 F1 Miami GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Miami GP is set, and we have Max Verstappen starting the race on pole position. The driver will have Lando Norris lined up alongside him while Kimi Antonelli will be in third. Oscar Piastri will line up on the 4th row as the driver had a disappointing session on Saturday.

The forecast for race day has rain being a feature at various moments, which could make things interesting. The last time we had rain was in Australia, and it was Lando Norris who won the race with Max Verstappen chasing him down relentlessly.

As we get ready for the first race in the United States, what can we expect from the F1 Miami GP? Let's take a look as we share our predictions for the race.

#5 The race is going to be chaotic if it stays wet

If we take a look at the forecast, it is expected to be a wet race, and when that is the case, then it's safe to say that things could get messy. For instance, safety car timings are crucial around the track. To add to this, drivers would have to try and keep their tires in the working window while making sure they don't lose too much time.

There are far too many variables at play, and these variables are going to have very divergent effects. If we do end up having a wet F1 Miami GP, there might be a few chaotic things waiting to happen in the race.

#4 Keep an eye on Williams

If there is one team that appears to have finally nailed everything and is surging brilliantly, it is Williams. In the F1 Miami GP qualifying, it was the 4th fastest car and much better than Ferrari at certain sections of the track.

If the team plays its cards right while the rivals struggle, the drivers could be an outside contender for the podium.

#3 Ferrari might struggle

There are some serious issues with how Ferrari appears to attack the F1 Miami GP track. The car has its strengths and weaknesses but is losing just too much time in the first sector.

In the sprint on Saturday, the car appeared to be a bit of a handful. We might see something similar in the F1 Miami GP on Sunday as well.

#2 One of the two McLaren drivers could get unlucky

McLaren almost faced the problem in the sprint when Lando Norris was stuck behind Oscar Piastri, and we reached the point where it was time to change from intermediates to slicks.

With both drivers running neck and neck in races, it makes no sense to bring them into the pits together. At the same time, however, this would inconvenience the one who comes in second.

The F1 Miami GP is once again potentially going to see a moment where one of the two drivers is going to lose out in the strategy.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Miami GP

We expect rain to play a significant role in the race. To add to this, the Dutch driver starts the race at the front. To make sure that you win, you have to nail the strategy and have decent enough performance in the bank.

Max Verstappen was decently quick in the sprint as well, although the McLaren duo had the legs on him. If you have to win the F1 Miami GP, you have to nail the strategy and get everything right.

If we have to pick one driver to do so, we're going with Max Verstappen as the driver tries to keep himself in contention for the championship.

