2025 F1 Miami GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2025 F1 Miami GP will be the second sprint race of the season. This will also be the calendar's first visit to the United States as the championship starts taking shape.

As we head to Miami, the championship is being led by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, ahead of his teammate Lando Norris. It hasn't been smooth sailing, though, as Max Verstappen and George Russell are within touching distance.

The season has been an interesting one, and the weekend ahead comes with a lot of intrigue. On one side, we have the hot and humid conditions that would offer their unique challenge, while, on the other, there's a forecast for rain, which could make things very interesting. So, what can we expect from the F1 Miami GP? Let's take a look.

#5 Haas to score points

Haas have some specific weaknesses with its package that rear their ugly heads on tracks with fast-speed sections. That's precisely why the car struggled on tracks like Australia, Japan and Jeddah.

This weekend we're heading to the F1 Miami GP, a track with medium-speed sections, and that's the kind of track where the car tends to work just fine. With two very capable drivers, expect Haas to once again score points this weekend.

#4 Softer compounds won't be impactful

After looking at a significant reduction of wheel-to-wheel action this season, Pirelli have been proactive in bringing tyres that are a step softer than what we had last season.

While there's a benefit to it, as it could bring a prospect of a 2- stopper, the problem lies with the fact that last season the tyres were hard enough for the medium to continue to go faster in the hands of Lando Norris even when he pitted under the safety car.

There could be a marginal gain potentially for these cars, but it looks highly unlikely that we will see a drastic change compared to last season.

#3 Ferrari are a dark horse

There's a lack of clarity when it comes to Ferrari, and it stems from the fact that the car hasn't been the most predictable in different conditions.

Unlike a Red Bull or a Mercedes, it's tough to pin down the qualities and weaknesses of Ferrari except for one thing, which is that it tends to go easy on its tyres. If the rain stays away, it could work like a charm for Ferrari, although we will have to wait and see if the F1 Miami GP track even suits the car.

#2 Red Bull to struggle in dry and hot conditions

If the conditions continue to stay dry and hot, as is generally the case in the F1 Miami GP, Red Bull are going to struggle. The car's weakness tends to get exaggerated as soon as the temperature shoots up and as soon as we have the medium-speed corners.

It was a feature in Bahrain, and, in Miami, the conditions would be somewhat similar if not hotter. In short, if there's a team that would be doing the rain dance this weekend, it could be Red Bull.

#1 Max Verstappen to win if it's a wet F1 Miami GP, Oscar Piastri to win if it's dry

If the track stays dry and the rain stays away, it could mean an advantage for McLaren in a significant way, and we could see their two drivers fighting it out for the win as they battle for the championship lead. If we have to make a pick out of the two, it's difficult to look beyond Oscar Piastri for the kind of momentum he haas gained.

On the contrary, if it rains, everything will go for a toss. Red Bull showed in Australia that, for the most part, Verstappen can keep things very competitive in wet weather. Moreover, if there's one team that has made a habit of making the right calls at the right time, it's Red Bull, and that would be the need of the hour for the F1 Miami GP.

If it rains, we back Verstappen to win, but if it's dry, Piastri will make it a hat-trick.

