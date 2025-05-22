2025 F1 Monaco GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2025 F1 Monaco GP brings a different level of intrigue to the race than the one we've had for a while. The track offers a lot of interesting variables every time we come here, and the legacy of being a winner around the principality has always been an enticing prospect for drivers.

The mandatory two-stop regulation, introduced for this edition of the Monaco GP, could switch things up a bit. Coming into the weekend, the championship picture has started to become a bit clearer at the front.

The top 3 drivers are separated by just 22 points, and with Max Verstappen winning the race in Imola, the title battle has opened up. With that being said, what can we expect from the F1 Monaco GP? Let's take a look.

#5. The 2-stop regulation will create a different level of intrigue

For a while now, the F1 Monaco GP's main attraction has been qualifying on Saturday. That is the moment when we see the cars in all their glory and pushing the extremities of the track in a manner that's arguably one of the bigger spectacles of a season.

The Sundays are, however, a bit of a dud. The cars are too big now, and the tires don't fall off a cliff. What we end up having is a race that's very processional, to say the least. The mandatory 2-stop regulation is, however, going to bring a bit of intrigue to the race. There are a few that have already given a thumbs down to the move, but the good thing here is that the sport is actually trying to do something different, and until it does, we will not know if it works.

At least in the first iteration of these new regulations, there would be a level of intrigue as teams try to figure out what works and what doesn't.

#4. Williams could take a step back while Haas surges

Williams has been on a roll this season, and the team is slowly starting to distance itself from the other midfield cars. The F1 Monaco GP, however, might not be the best track for them. The car's strengths tend to lie in the low-downforce configuration, and the principality cannot be further from that spectrum.

The fact that the last few tracks were more conducive to the low-downforce setup worked in favor of the Grove-based team, but it might struggle a bit in Monaco as a result. For Haas, it is the opposite, where a fundamental issue with the car means that it just doesn't have the proficiency in the high-speed sections.

That is precisely what's hurt the team in the last couple of races. At the F1 Monaco GP, the fast-speed sections aren't there, and this should help to have a better performance level.

#3. There would be a few teams that gamble with strategy and make it work

The biggest variable and the talking point for the F1 Monaco GP is going to be the mandatory 2-stopper. The number of strategic variables it opens up is immense, as, unlike the last few years, where a single stop turned the entire thing into a procession, we have a bigger variable this time.

After a few iterations, the teams would get a hang of this for sure, but for now, there is certainly a case to be made for one or two teams nailing the strategy or just taking a calculated gamble and getting an impressive result this weekend.

#2. Red Bull could potentially be on the back foot this weekend

The Austrian team would be buoyed by the race weekend it put together in Imola. Max Verstappen beat the McLaren duo primarily on performance, and that's a major step forward for the team. With that being said, there are a few strengths of the car that worked for Red Bull on the previous track that might not do so in Monaco.

One of the major strengths of Red Bull is the ability to be brilliant in the high-speed sections. That's where the Dutch driver makes up the most time over a lap. To do well in Monaco, a car needs to be good in traction zones and the slow-speed sections. It also needs to have the ability to ride over the aggressive kerbs. These are not the areas where the RB21 traditionally excels, and hence, it might be a step behind the leading bunch this weekend.

#1. Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Monaco GP

Away from all the variables, if there is one thing that stands out this season is the fact that the McLaren is the best all-around car this year. That is going to hold true once again in the F1 Monaco GP, as the battle will ultimately come down to who secures the pole position when it matters the most.

Oscar does appear to have more confidence in the car in general. He also tends to have a better track record this season of keeping his cool and not making mistakes when the pressure is high. We might see that playing a role once again this season as we back him to beat Lando Norris to pole position.

Once Oscar does that, we expect the driver to manage the race from the front and win his first F1 Monaco GP.

