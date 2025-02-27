2025 F1 Pre-Season Test Day 2: Winners and Losers

The second day of the F1 pre-season test saw Carlos Sainz top the timesheets with a lap time that was less than a tenth faster than what Lewis Hamilton achieved in his Ferrari. On a day where scattered rain in the desert of Bahrain meant that meaningful time was once again lost, quite a few teams still were able to complete their respective programs.

The day also featured some teams executing their race simulations, leading to a few interesting takeaways. With that being said, as the second day of the F1 pre-season test comes to an end, who would be satisfied with how the day went and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Pre-Season Test Day 2

Winner

Carlos Sainz/Williams

That lap time does not mean that Williams is a frontrunner. It does, however, mean that the car has made strides towards the front of the grid. The Grove-based squad needed this boost after the kind of season the team had in 2024, when it dropped down to P9 in the championship.

For Carlos Sainz as well, it should be considered a positive because it means that we're not looking at a season where the Spaniard would be a forgotten backmarker.

Loser

Sauber

It's not entirely a surprise to see Sauber right at the back of the pack, but the fact that it is already quite clear that the team might be the slowest is unfortunate. The car just doesn't look fast, and the frustration was quite evident on the first day from Nico Hulkenberg and became clearer on the second day as well.

The team would have hoped to close the gap to the midfield this time around, but it does appear that it is not going to make that step any time soon.

Winner

Lewis Hamilton

After the first day of the F1 preseason test, we'd put Lewis Hamilton in the section of losers because the driver was just not comfortable with the car. Well, fast forward to day 2, and that has changed.

Hamilton did the second fastest time of the day, and if we look at his onboard, he wasn't extracting every last tenth from the car. This is a strong start from the Brit and maybe a positive considering the rocky end to the 2024 F1 season.

Loser

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri looked a bit upset when rain disrupted his plans, and rightly so. The Australian knows he has a car capable of fighting for the F1 title, but he also knows that he has a deficit to make up to Lando Norris. He's missed a chunk of his running today and would be hoping to have better luck in terms of time in the car for the last day.

Winner

McLaren

McLaren is slowly emerging as the consensus best F1 car on the grid as teams get ready for the start of the season. For the Woking-based squad, the pre-season test has not been easy in any way. They've had to work hard to iron out quite a few of the wrinkles.

With that being said, whenever the papaya car hits the track, it turns heads every time. At this moment, it might be the benchmark for the grid and for the reigning F1 champions, that is a good thing.

Loser

Mercedes

Mercedes would not be entirely unhappy, but there is a part of the team that would be a tad disappointed to see the long runs not look as good as what the rivals appear to be able to execute. When both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were running back-to-back on track, the Ferrari appeared to have the edge, especially in braking zones.

The car is quite clearly a step up from last season, but it does appear that the team is working from a deficit at the moment.

