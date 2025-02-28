2025 F1 Pre-Season Testing: Winners and Losers

The 2025 F1 pre-season test is now done and dusted, and it ends with Williams of Carlos Sainz having the best time of the three days. The three days have seen teams and drivers try different things.

There's Red Bull as well that brought a new nose to the test even though it's still not clear whether it worked or not. Lap times in testing are not a true representation of where the cars stack up. Some teams do play around with fuel levels and power modes throughout the day.

With that being said, there are a few conclusions that could be drawn during these three days of running. Most importantly, though. As the test comes to an end, who would be happy with how the three days went and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Pre-Season Testing

Winner

McLaren

The winter after the 2024 F1 season was crucial for McLaren. The team had not started the 2023 or 2024 season on a strong note, and on both occasions it had to rely on its first major upgrade to make the expected jump to the front.

This season, however, it could not afford such a thing, as this was the reigning champion looking to make a statement. In a way, the team has made a statement. The car looks radically different, but one thing that hasn't changed since 2024 is that the car is fast. The team has made a strong start to its title defense, and now it's all about what it can do next in terms of race execution.

Loser

Sauber

Everyone expected Sauber to be at the back of the grid, but the nondescript nature of the car and the F1 pre-season test is worrying for the team that will become Audi next season.

The lineup seems to be a step up from last season, but other than that, one has to wonder what the team is trying to accomplish this year if it is already this far behind.

Winner

Ferrari

Whether the team admits it or not, there was certainly a worry around how Lewis Hamilton is going to fare in the car once he gets a chance. The 2024 F1 season was marred by a lack of adaptation, and at Ferrari, everything would be new. It does appear that the driver is happy with the car.

One cannot truly predict where Lewis would be against Charles Leclerc if we had a qualifying session tomorrow, but the fact that the driver didn't seem too bothered with the car characteristics is certainly a positive for the team.

Loser

Red Bull

Red Bull wouldn't be too disheartened if the end of last season is looked at as the reference point. At the same point, the Austrian team would and should be disappointed because the same squad ground the opposition into submission in the pre-season test last year.

One wouldn't rule out Red Bull or Max Verstappen putting together a title campaign this season, but it's not a guarantee in any which way.

Winner

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz should have a smile on his face as the F1 pre-season test came to an end. The team he joined was P9 in the championship last season, and in fairness, there was seemingly a lot of work that needed to be done to put the team in a strong position.

The same team has executed a remarkable turnaround where it will not come as a surprise if Sainz picks up a podium or two this season. The team loves the Spaniard, and after the F1 pre-season test, the driver would feel that he can accomplish something with the car under him.

Loser

Fernando Alonso

The last two seasons have gotten incrementally worse for Fernando Alonso as the Aston Martin challenger has just continued to lose ground to the rivals. After the F1 pre-season test, it would be a surprise if this car is fighting for points in Australia.

Considering the fact that Alonso was on the podium in this car just two years ago, it's going to be a long 2025 F1 season for the Spaniard, who will be hoping that Adrian Newey can work his magic on the Aston Martin for the 2026 F1 season.

