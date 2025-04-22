2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP saw Oscar Piastri secure his third win of the season as the driver continues to impress. He held off Max Verstappen until the end of the race and had a very calculated drive. The races in Jeddah can be both taxing and sometimes precarious.

Ad

The heat and the demands of a fast track are always immense. With that being said, quite a few drivers had a stunning drive during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP, while others struggled. There were a few who were probably a bit of a standout and left their teammates in the lurch. So, how did every driver perform this past weekend? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

Ad

Trending

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 6

Lando Norris should not have finished worse than P2 in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The fact that he did was an indictment on him, as in the championship battle, he's making far too many mistakes. Norris is not the championship leader anymore, and even if the drive on Sunday was fine, the damage was already done.

Ad

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 9

Oscar Piastri's race win can be put down to two moments. His start, where he jumped Max, and his overtake on Lewis Hamilton. The Australian is ice-cold and maintains a very stable presence. He looks more and more like a title contender.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 10

The driver of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP! That Ferrari should not have been on the podium, and it was entirely down to the magic that Charles Leclerc produced that saw him right in the mix. The P3 was well deserved, but this continues to be a reminder that in the Italian team, drivers are not the problem.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 5

Another disastrous weekend for Lewis Hamilton. It's just not acceptable to be this far behind your teammate during any part of your weekend, and there's just no two ways about it. The driver would be hoping that the F1 Saudi Arabian GP was a flash in the pan, and he can potentially get things back on track in the upcoming races.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 8.5

The qualifying lap was supreme from Max Verstappen. But, at the same time, this was a race that the Dutch driver should have won. If it wasn't for the bad start and the inability to overtake Lewis Hamilton soon enough, maybe the driver would have had a better shot. With that being said, a strong F1 Saudi Arabian GP for the driver.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 5

A decent qualifying again for Yuki Tsunoda as he slowly continues to find his feet at Red Bull. The collision at the start of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP was just a textbook collision for the race. It was a racing incident at best, but it hurt the Japanese driver's chances of scoring points.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 7.5

The blistering on his tires ended his hopes of a strong result, but George Russell was once again the lead Mercedes driver. He continues to perform strongly enough for his team, and a contract should not be too far away at this stage.

Ad

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 6.5

Kimi Antonelli was once again just a step behind George Russell at Mercedes. The Italian driver certainly has the pace under him to do a good enough job, but the most important thing has been his progression, and the F1 Saudi Arabian GP just showed another step.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 7.5

Alonso had a typical weekend where, once again, he dragged what he could in a below-par car. With Stroll being a teammate, it has become hard to judge what the Spaniard has been up to in the last few years.

Ad

Lance Stroll

Rating: 6

Lance Stroll was a step behind Alonso once again. He tried the slightly different strategy this time around, but it did not pay off, as the pace was generally not there in the car.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 6

The race ending was just something that tends to happen when you're pushing it a bit too much at the start. Gasly had the performance in play for a strong result, and that is what is going to hurt him a little after the F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Ad

Jack Doohan

Rating: 4

This was below par for Jack Doohan. As a rookie, these kinds of weekends are something that you'd expect from a driver, but when there is a sword hanging over your head, maybe not the best result for the Australian, as he is nowhere close to his teammate.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 5

Esteban Ocon's trend of doing great in one race and then messing it up in the next one continued in Saudi Arabia as well. The driver just had no clue about why his car was struggling this much and was too far behind rookie teammate Ollie Bearman.

Ad

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 7

Ollie Bearman is a bit of an F1 Saudi Arabian GP specialist, as has been seen in F2 as well. The British driver was strong in the race and qualifying, but with a Haas that just doesn't work in the fast-speed sections, it was always going to be tough.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 7

A decent weekend for Liam Lawson. The F1 Saudi Arabian GP showed that he's finally getting the hang of the car as he outqualified Isack Hadjar. The penalty in the race was a bit strange, but there's definitely progress from the Kiwi.

Ad

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 7.5

Another strong race weekend for Isack Hadjar. The young driver got into the top 10 at the end of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP with a brilliant drive and a perfect example of what the alternate strategy was capable of.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 7

Albon was probably a small step behind Carlos Sainz in terms of pace throughout the race, and that showed. The driver tended to keep things steady and brought the points home, but losing to the Spaniard is something that would arguably concern him a little.

Ad

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 8

A positive weekend for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had a slight buffer over Alex Albon this weekend, and it showed in the race as well. Slowly but steadily, Carlos has gotten used to the car, and Williams can now bank on two drivers getting the job done over a weekend, just like they did in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 7.5

Nico Hulkenberg dragged whatever he could from the Sauber this weekend, but the problem was just the lack of performance in the car anyway. The F1 Saudi Arabian GP saw the German beat his younger teammate again, even though the gaps were small at this stage.

Ad

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 6.5

A decent weekend from Bortoleto, who is once again hampered by an incompetent car, and there's only so much you can do with it. The F1 Saudi Arabian GP saw the Brazilian finish last, but once again, a lot of it is down to the car that's just not competitive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More