2025 F1 season: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 season will kick off in Australia this upcoming weekend, and fans are waiting with bated breath for what could be a year with new possibilities. The 2024 season ended with Max Verstappen clinching his fourth consecutive world title.

The driver fended off Lando Norris' late-season attack with the kind of brilliance that is rare and cemented his spot as the best in the sport. This season, the reigning F1 champion could face even more challenges and even a bigger test compared to last season.

We once again have a 24-race calendar, one that could yield a battle of attrition and relentlessness that decides the championship. With that being said, what can we expect from the 2025 F1 season? Let's take a look at our preview and predictions for the year ahead.

2025 F1 Season: Preview

Who has the momentum?

Going into the season, it's safe to say that McLaren has the edge over the competition. The team was brilliant in the pre-season test, which is rare for a squad that has had a history of starting a year on the backfoot.

If the race simulations and performance run data are anything to go by, the reigning F1 champions have the momentum on their side as they get ready for the season.

Who doesn't?

Red Bull is arguably the only team that has come out with some of the pessimistic outlooks for the season. Max Verstappen has claimed that the car won't be the fastest in Australia, and Pierre Wache has been slightly disappointed with how the test went.

Out of the top four teams, only Red Bull is seemingly willing to come out in the open and has already ceded ground. It's safe to say that the proof is in the pudding, and we will have the real picture in front of us in Australia, but for now, the Austrian team appears to be on the backfoot.

The biggest question mark?

If you're one of the hardcore F1 fans, you would be keeping an eye on one thing more than everything else, and that is the field spread. What is the gap between the top 4 teams? Then, what is the gap between the midfield and the frontrunners?

These regulations were supposed to shrink the field spread, and they did significantly in 2024. This was precisely why we had as many as seven drivers winning multiple races. Moving into 2025, if the field spread continues to be small in Australia, we're in for a brilliant season.

Biggest storyline

There aren't many bigger than Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, is it? The F1 legend has been the apple of the eye of the media in the last few months as the spotlight has shone brightly on him.

This will continue through the season, and how it works for or against him is a question we'll have to wait to get an answer to.

Team under most pressure

Is it safe to say that Red Bull is the team under the most pressure? It has not only lost some of the most key members of the team in the last few years, but it has also just overcome a political turmoil that could have consumed team boss Christian Horner.

This season, the team has a lot to prove, as Max Verstappen's father has already made it clear that if the driver doesn't win the title, it's not going to be his fault.

Driver under most pressure

It's hard to look beyond Jack Doohan, who it seems could be getting his marching orders as early as Australia. Doohan is a pretty decent driver and deserves to be in F1. The problem is the trigger-happy nature of Flavio Briatore and his love affair with Franco Colapinto.

It's safe to say that the target is clear for young Jack, who has to beat Pierre Gasly as early as possible to guarantee a seat on the F1 grid.

Pecking order

The rough silhouette of the pecking order seems very similar to what we had at the end of 2024, with Williams arguably making the biggest jump. The top 4 teams are still more or less going to be the same, and it would be interesting to see how or if any change is there compared to last year.

2025 F1 Season: Predictions

Who would finish last? (Team)

At this moment, it's hard to look beyond Sauber. The car looks underdeveloped, and the team might be incentivized to shift focus to the 2026 F1 season, as that is the time when the Audi rebrand is complete.

It does, unfortunately, appear that the legendary 'Sauber' name might go away with a whimper from the F1 grid.

The best midfield team?

Alpine, Williams, and Haas appear to be the three teams that are trying to battle it out for the best midfielder slot. Where the French team lacks is with the instability around the driver lineup, and that's where the other two teams could have an advantage.

At the same time, Williams is arguably a more formidable lineup, with Ollie Bearman still in his first full season with the team. If we have to take a call right now, the James Vowles-led squad is the favorite to clinch the best-of-the-rest title this season.

Kimi Antonelli vs. Liam Lawson?

This one is going to be a battle among battles. We have Kimi Antonelli debuting in F1 with Mercedes, and on the other side, we have Liam Lawson in his first full season with Red Bull. However, Kiwi would be under more pressure, but it also cannot be ignored that if Lawson is outscored by Antonelli, it won't bode well for his future.

Who are we leaning towards? Well, we're leaning towards the teenager, making an immediate impression.

Lewis Hamilton vs. George Russell?

While Lewis Hamilton vs. Charles Leclerc at Ferrari is a battle that a lot of people will be keeping a close eye on, there is another battle that might be very interesting. It's a battle between the former Mercedes team leader and the new one.

In which direction does the tide turn? Well, we're backing George Russell to outscore Lewis Hamilton in his new avatar as Mercedes' leader.

Constructors Champion

This one is very unpredictable at the moment because even though McLaren does appear to have the early advantage, does it have the best driver lineup? And will the team be able to sustain itself in the development war? Or could we see either of Red Bull, Mercedes, or Ferrari steal the march?

Well, we're backing McLaren as the team is bringing something to the table that none of its rivals is: stability.

Drivers Champion

This season's title is not going to be won purely on having the fastest car on the grid. There are plenty of races where the pecking order shuffles around. The driver that continues to be consistent throughout the season and makes the least mistakes will have an advantage.

When we talk about the 2025 F1 season, the only driver that tends to fulfill this is Max Verstappen. The driver tends to be one of the most consistent, but at the same time, he continues to have an operational unit in Red Bull that can be trusted to bring the best possible strategy to the table.

We're backing Max Verstappen to emulate Michael Schumacher and win a 5th world title this season.

