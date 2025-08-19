2025 F1 season: Top 5 bold predictions for the second half of the season

The first half of the 2025 F1 season is done and dusted. We're through with 14 races, and they've had their ups and downs. We've got a title fight this season, and that's something that we've not been able to say often in this century.

We've also got quite a few intriguing talking points when it comes to the silly season as well. With that being said, this is the business end of the 2025 F1 season. We're looking at the point where the stakes get higher and higher.

So, with that being said, what can we expect from the second half of the 2025 F1 season? Let's take a look.

#5 We're going to see a much-improved Kimi Antonelli in the second half of the season

Kimi Antonelli has surprisingly come under a lot of scrutiny for his pre-summer break form. The Italian driver is still new to the sport, but it is quite clear that he's still learning the ropes, and there have been a few growing pains when it comes to adapting to the sport.

With that being said, the talent is obvious, and these kinds of missteps are something that one should expect at this early stage of his career. For the second half of the season, we're predicting the young Italian to have a much better run and be closer to George Russell at Mercedes.

#4 Sauber finishes 5th in the championship standings

If someone had made a call pre-season that the fluorescent-liveried Sauber was going to have a podium this season, he would have been laughed out of the room. Well, this is precisely what has happened. The team that was anonymous for the better part of 2024 has now transformed, and it is slowly becoming a threat to the front of the midfield.

At the time of the summer break, Williams leads the charge in P5, but the team's form has been poor. Sauber, on the other hand, has been quite impressive, and if we're making a call on one team that's going to surge even more in the second half, that team is the Hinwil-based soon-to-be Audi outfit.

#3 The "Lewis Hamilton situation" at Ferrari is only going to get worse

It's safe to say that Lewis Hamilton's run at Ferrari has not been ideal. The driver has not performed as well as he would have expected, and he has been quite harsh on himself as well because of this. Heading into the summer break, it did appear that Hamilton hit rock bottom and wasn't happy with how things were at Ferrari.

While the fans would be hoping that the driver can turn things around, it's going to be hard to make it happen. Expect more of the same from Lewis Hamilton in the second half of the 2025 F1 season as he tries to adapt to the challenge of not only being a Ferrari driver but also Charles Leclerc's teammate.

#2 Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen and George Russell in the championship standings

This might be one of the spicier predictions for the second half of the 2025 F1 season, as we expect Charles Leclerc to beat Max Verstappen and George Russell in the championship standings. The first half of the season has seen the Ferrari driver fight from a deficit as both Red Bull and Mercedes were seemingly faster cars. That has changed in the last few races, and with that, Leclerc has also closed the gap.

As we get ready for the second half of the 2025 F1 season, we're looking at Max Verstappen with 187, George Russell with 172, and Max Verstappen with 151 points. There is a 36-point gap that the Ferrari driver has to make, and if both drivers had equal cars, one wouldn't bet against Max, but as it stands at the moment, we're going with momentum, and Charles Leclerc appears to have it at the moment.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 F1 championship

Finally, let's talk about the biggest prize for the season! It's safe to say right now that the battle for the title will be between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The McLaren duo have the car under them that tends to put them on a different playing field. There are fewer than 10 points that separate the two drivers, and it is going to continue to go back and forth until the last race of the season.

There is, however, one thing that might be worth keeping an eye on, and that is the ability to win the small but significant battles. That's one area where Oscar Piastri has excelled over Lando Norris throughout the 2025 F1 season.

Hence, if we have to make a pick on who wins the championship in 2025, we're going with the Australian.

