2025 F1 silly season predictions: Predicting the driver lineups for 2026

The second half of the 2025 F1 season will kick off next week as the circus heads to Zandvoort. While that happens, there are a few things that we need to keep an eye on. The first amongst them and arguably the most important is the fact that the grid for 2026 is yet to take shape.

Before the 2025 F1 season began, not many would have expected the silly season to have this many moving parts. Lest we forget, all but 2 teams went into the 2025 F1 season with different driver lineups. With that being said, it does appear that a shake-up might be in order once again. So what do we expect the grid to be in 2026? Let's take a look.

Teams whose lineups are already in place

Before we jump to the predictions of how the driver line-ups are going to be. First, let's take a look at the driver line-ups that have already been announced.

McLaren

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren already has both of the drivers locked in for the long haul, and the team is not looking to make any changes anytime soon.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari is another team that has probably had one too many rumors around it. But it's safe to say that the team's lineup is going to continue to be the same. The team would field a Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc lineup for 2026.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

For Aston Martin, contrary to what many would have expected, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are going to continue into 2026 as the team tries to find out how much progress it could make with the car.

Williams

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are locked down at Williams for the time being. The duo would continue to be a part of the ever-improving squad.

Haas

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman

Unless something disastrous takes place at Ferrari, Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon will be Haas drivers for 2026. The duo have gotten on well and would be representing the team in the first year of the new regulations.

Sauber/Audi

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber's transformation into Audi would be led by the experienced hand of Nico Hulkenberg and the young superstar Gabriel Bortoleto.

Now, with these out of the way, let's take a look at the teams where the lineup is not yet decided as we make our predictions for the same.

Predicting the 2026 F1 grid

Mercedes

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli

Yes, we're yet to hear an announcement from Mercedes about the contract extension of both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but it is highly unlikely that there's a last-minute shock.

Toto Wolff has been a master of keeping his drivers happy to a large extent, and hence, whatever would be offered to both of them might not be what they want but what they would be satisfied with.

Kimi Antonelli is going to be a more straightforward call, as the kid is not going anywhere, but George Russell's F1 future is interesting, especially with Max Verstappen looming large.

For the 2026 F1 season, Mercedes sticks with this lineup, but it won't come as a surprise that it keeps its options open for 2027.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen-Isack Hadjar

Max Verstappen has already announced that he will be with Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season. The Dutch driver is not going anywhere next year, even though his future beyond that point is not necessarily clear. His teammate, however, is not going to be a clear choice, as with the end of the Honda partnership, it does appear that the Japanese driver gets his marching orders.

With reports that Honda is taking up a chunk of Tsunoda's F1 salary, it won't come as a surprise if the relationship with Red Bull comes to an end.

With Yuki gone, Isack Hadjar is getting the promotion to the top seat as he teams up with Max Verstappen in just his second F1 season. Unless, of course, Liam Lawson starts to completely wipe the floor with Hadjar, this might be the most straightforward decision from the Austrian squad.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson-Arvid Lindblad

With Yuki Tsunoda leaving the Red Bull outfit and Isack Hadjar getting promoted, Arvid Lindblad gets his shot at F1 as he gets fast-tracked to the big leagues. Lindblad's rookie season has shown enough in terms of what he's capable of and how fast he is.

If past experience is anything to go by, Formula 2 has hardly been looked at as a finishing school anymore. Hence, the teenager gets the jump to Racing Bulls, where he would be evaluated alongside Liam Lawson.

Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez

It does appear that one half of this partnership is already close to being official, with Valtteri Bottas close to signing the dotted line. The second half, it seems, is going to be Sergio Perez. The Mexican is going to be the perfect fit for Cadillac on its F1 debut.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly and Alex Dunne

If the German media is to be believed, then Franco Colapinto is on his way out of Alpine by the end of the 2026 F1 season. If that is the case, and when it comes to Flavio Briatore, this is not too far off his playbook, then we're possibly looking at Alpine maybe giving another young driver a chance.

The one that's making a lot of waves recently in F2 is McLaren junior Alex Dunne. With no seat available at the table for the Woking based squad, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the team ended up lending the Irish prospect to Alpine.

