2025 F1 Singapore GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Singapore GP turned out to be a bit of a dull race as there wasn't much action at the front. Without any crashes or mid-race incidents, the race didn't have as many opportunities for drivers to try something creative. With that being said, the race weekend featured the both sides of the coin as quite a few drivers produced some brilliant performances.

There were others who just couldn't make the most of the challenge that the track presents. As we get ready to move on from the F1 Singapore GP, how did the drivers fare on the weekend? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Singapore GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 8

His start might have angered his teammate, but Lando Norris showed nerves of steel when he punted his way up the order and jumped to P3. From that point onwards, try as he may, the driver just couldn't make further. The qualifying lap could have been better, and that's where he does end up losing out.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 7

Oscar Piastri was angry after the first lap, but it's safe to say that the Australian was the slower driver as well in the F1 Singapore GP. Even after the start, the gap between him and Lando Norris was around 5 seconds in the first stint, and that did arguably hurt him, as he couldn't really challenge the cars ahead.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 7.5

Charles Leclerc was slower than his teammate until Saturday. He got the jump on Lewis Hamilton at the start and then appeared to have a slight edge in terms of race pace. Unfortunately for him, the car just had nothing for the driver as he ended another race with nothing much to show for it.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7

The fact that Lewis Hamilton was left on track to fend for himself with no brakes was a horrible call for Ferrari. Before that, however, the driver did have decent performance, and he was faster than Charles Leclerc for the chunk of the F1 Singapore GP.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 9

Max Verstappen's potential win against George Russell was lost arguably on Saturday when his final lap was ruined. The driver would still leave the F1 Singapore GP positive, as he's picked up points on Oscar Piastri.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 4.5

It's just unacceptable to not score points when your teammate is fighting for the win. It's just an impossible situation that Yuki Tsunoda finds himself in as he slowly and steadily gets more and more isolated inside Red Bull as the focus shifts to Max, who is getting closer to a title battle.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 10

That was the lap of the season from George in qualifying, and interestingly, he would go on to improve it even further. The British driver served another reminder(if it was ever needed) that he wins the title in the right car.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 6.5

Kimi Antonelli would be the first to tell you that this weekend and his pace deserved more than a P5. The error on his final lap in qualifying, coupled with a slow getaway (not necessarily his fault), meant that this was all she wrote for the young driver.

The young Italian is getting there, and we're yet to see what the future holds for him in terms of his peak.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 9.5

Alonso might have been the star of the F1 Singapore GP for the radios, but he should have been the driver of the race weekend as well for dragging the Aston Martin to a P7 it didn't deserve.

The Spaniard was grumpy from Saturday onwards, as the setup direction they chose made things worse. The bounce back was fine as the driver pulled off impressive overtakes in the second half of the race.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 5.5

The unfortunate issue for Lance Stroll is that Fernando Alonso has finally found the sweet spot in the car and just kicked things up a notch. The F1 Singapore GP was unfortunately another case of that playing a major role in his weekend. You cannot be this far behind your teammate in today's day and age.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 6

Gasly might be starting to feel the heat at Alpine now, as slowly but steadily, Franco Colapinto is starting to edge him. The Frenchman would be hoping for a better run soon, even though the car is just not responsive at any track anymore.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 7.5

Colapinto is slowly getting there. This was another encouraging weekend for the Argentinian, who is slowly stepping things up a notch.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 5.5

Esteban Ocon's season has continued to go from bad to worse as he continues to get pummeled in qualifying by his teammate. Either it's the execution or the lack of comfort in the car, something needs to change, as the French driver is now facing a critical situation at Haas.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 8

Another strong weekend from Bearman as he continues to grow from strength to strength. The Brit is starting to come into his own at Haas, and if he keeps this up, a seat at Ferrari would not be too far away.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 6

A bad one after Baku for Liam. He struggled for pace and a sustained ability to keep the car on track. He's making his case hard with the way he's going at Racing Bulls right now.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 8

Isack Hadjar was plagued by the power unit issues that hurt his race in the second half. The driver almost dragged the car to points but was unable to get it over the line.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 7

Alex Albon this time got the short end of the stick when it comes to strategies, as the one opted by his teammate worked perfectly. Maybe a point was possible, as Sainz showed, but not much more after getting disqualified in the F1 Singapore GP qualifying.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 8

Carlos Sainz dragged the Williams to a solitary point after an impressive stint in the car. The Spaniard would be happy with that one after the F1 Singapore GP qualifying dsq.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 6.5

The spin was not ideal for the German, but it was also a result of the error late in the race. The driver wouldn't be too happy with the race weekend, but in fairness there wasn't much on the table for the F1 Singapore GP anyway.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 6.5

A rare off-weekend for Gabriel Bortoleto, as his teammate had the legs on him in terms of performance. Not too bad for the first time here, but the Brazilian would certainly be hoping for more in the future.

