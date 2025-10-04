2025 F1 Singapore GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Singapore GP is set, and we have George Russell on pole position, followed by Max Verstappen. The duo is followed by a second row of Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.

Ad

The session was intense, and it ended with Max Verstappen being a bit miffed at Lando Norris, as the McLaren driver played a role in the Red Bull driver locking up on his final lap. The race is on Sunday, and it does appear that rain might stay away for now.

With that said, what can we expect from the F1 Singapore GP? Let's take a look at our predictions for Sunday.

Ad

Trending

#5 Tire degradation is an important factor

There's potential for the race to be a two-stopper, but it could very well depend on how the lead cars manage the pace. We have a blueprint of 2023, where Ferrari, with questionable tire wear, just ran the race at a speed that was manageable and hence ended up securing a win for Carlos Sainz.

If George Russell tries to emulate that, then tire management might not even be a factor. But, with a faster pit lane speed limit and tires that do degrade, you cannot discount how big a role degradation could play.

Ad

#4 Without rain, the race could be a bit processional

If there is rain, we might be looking at a few contenders being more than willing to take a chance here and there. However, at the same time, if the race is dry, it's tough to pull off overtakes around this track, and we might end up having a processional one-stopper where there's not much in terms of action.

Ad

#3 The start is going to be crucial

Like every F1 Singapore GP, it's fair to state that the start of the race will be crucial. For now, it does appear that Red Bull and Max Verstappen should have the edge in terms of race over George Russell, and if he does end up taking the lead, he's going to take off and leave the chasing pack behind.

Ad

However, if George Russell keeps the lead, it could make things more interesting, as the British driver would be in a position to maybe manage his own race from the front with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, the two title contenders, behind him.

In either scenario, the outcome of the race could potentially depend on who takes the lead at the start.

#2 McLaren and Ferrari race pace is still a question mark

Are Ferrari and McLaren just slow cars, or have they found themselves in a position where they weren't able to make the most of their tires? The answer to that question will come out during the F1 Singapore GP because the race should essentially be all about managing the rear tire.

Ad

Early in the year, McLaren was by far the superior team when it came to nailing those tracks, so it would be interesting to see if the F1 Singapore GP has the third and fourth fastest cars of a lap with pace in hand over the long run.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Singapore GP

When we're talking about the race win, it does appear that it could come down to one of the top 3 drivers. In fact, it's a rarity that a driver other than the one on the front row has achieved much triumph around this track. With that being said, on a track where it does appear that Max Verstappen has a distinct advantage over George Russell, especially when it comes to keeping the rear tire in the window, it's hard not to favor him.

Ad

Even if he cannot get him at the start, Red Bull is one of the teams at the F1 Singapore GP that tends to be impeccable when it comes to strategy.

It would be interesting to see what it comes up with, but with the form guide suggesting an advantage for Red Bull, we're backing Max Verstappen to make it 3 out of 3 at the F1 Singapore GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More