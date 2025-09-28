2025 F1 Singapore GP: Top 5 Predictions

The 2025 F1 Singapore GP is a race weekend that can be quite challenging. The heat, the humidity, the challenge of the street track at night, and the ability to lure a mistake are things that tend to keep things interesting. We head to the race weekend this time around on the back of two consecutive wins for Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver is currently an outside contender in a championship that has been a bit laid-back, to say the least. After multiple tracks where we ran the low downforce configuration and had intriguing results, what can we expect from the F1 Singapore GP this time around? Let's take a look.

#5 Mercedes and Williams won't be able to replicate the form from Baku

The race in Baku saw both George Russell and Carlos Sainz make their way to the podium. The driver put together brilliant drives, but it would be remiss not to mention the fact that the car suited those low-downforce, low-temperature, and low-abrasion conditions.

This weekend, the F1 Singapore GP offers quite the opposite. It's high downforce, the temperature would be high, and the surface can be a bit abrasive in general. Unlike Baku, it would be difficult to expect a strong result from either of the teams.

#4 Aston Martin and Sauber are potentially the giant killers this weekend

There are some similarities between the Hungaroring and the track in Singapore, and it builds on the fact that both have a few medium-speed sections. The Marina Bay, however, also stresses a lot on performance out of traction zones, which would stress the rear tires.

Aston Martin and Sauber have surged a bit from the midfield when there has been a higher downforce track. The F1 Singapore GP should see these teams take down a few drivers from the top 4 teams.

#3 The rookies might have a tough weekend on their hands

The F1 Singapore GP is unique, not only in the manner in which the track can be a challenge, but also in the weather. The humidity is a serious concern on this track, and this is something that has traditionally caught out a few drivers when they come to the track for the first time.

This time around as well, the race is potentially going to be a challenge for the rookies, as it is the first time they will be facing such a challenge.

#2 Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc contend for the podium

Max Verstappen's wins in the last couple of races have truly made things more intense when it comes to the championship battle. The Red Bull driver, who has had the new floor on his car since Monza, seems to have found a second wind this season and will be keenly eyeing a strong result in Singapore. The track has not been the best for the team in these regulations, but the traction zones should help with the Honda power unit. All hope is not lost for now, and at the very least, a podium is certainly on the horizon.

The same goes for Charles Leclerc, who has been breathtaking at times in his Ferrari this season, but the team and the car have severely limited him and his career trajectory. The driver is quite impressive at the F1 Singapore GP, and even though there are questions about the Ferrari, it would be too early to count Leclerc out of contention for some sort of silverware this weekend.

#1 Lando Norris wins the F1 Singapore GP

While there is optimism around Red Bull, and rightly so, we cannot in good conscience ignore how good a package McLaren is and how the Marina Bay circuit doesn't resemble Baku or Monza in any way. At the same time, between the McLaren duo, it does appear that Lando Norris has been slowly picking up momentum, eating into the championship deficit as well.

The Brit dominated the race last year, and even this time around it might not come as a surprise if he repeats the feat.

