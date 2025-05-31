2025 F1 Spanish GP: Race Predictions

The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Spanish GP is now in place, and we have Oscar Piastri in pole position with Lando Norris in P2. The McLaren duo will have Max Verstappen breathing down their necks in P3, with George Russell in P4.

The qualifying was interesting, and success at the F1 Spanish GP has often come from the front row. With that being said, races in Barcelona have often been processional. That's not the case right now, as different tire choices, a bigger avenue to pull off overtakes, and the advent of DRS have opened things up a little.

The 2025 F1 Spanish GP has the McLaren duo at the front of the grid, but there are quite a few unanswered questions that include different tire strategies that a lot of drivers are possibly going to employ on Sunday. So what can we expect from the race? Let's take a look.

#5 The differing strategies would increase overtaking

Something that seems to be the case this weekend is that the excessive heat has meant that the tire degradation has become a factor again. Last season the race was a one-stopper, and drivers just managed their way through to the end.

It does appear that we're not seeing something similar this time around, as drivers and teams seem confident that a two-stopper is going to be the right strategy. When that is the thought process, a lot will depend on how the drivers that have saved the two medium tires are going to run their races.

If they do have an advantage over the rest of the field, then we're looking at drivers making their way through the field while others are trying to manage their allocation. Overall, it is possible that these divergent strategies end up yielding an action-packed race on Sunday.

#4 Fernando Alonso scores his first points of the season

Fernando Alonso has been very close to scoring his first points of the season in the last few races, but what has stopped him or thwarted his plans is just bad luck. The Spaniard will start the F1 Spanish GP in P10, and arguably it could have been better had they timed the lap in a more efficient manner.

With that being said, he'll need to be careful, as strategy and luck are going to play a role once again. Aston Martin has a strong enough car this weekend, and Alonso seems determined enough. That combination is going to snare a few points and break the Spaniard's duck in the championship standings.

#3 Charles Leclerc finishes the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc will start the race behind Hamilton partly as a result of his call to save the medium tire for Sunday. The young Ferrari driver seems determined to get a strong result in the F1 Spanish GP, as a podium appears to be the target.

Whether he can get that done or not will depend on how the race pans out with different strategies. However, if we have to pick between the two Ferrari drivers, it does appear that Leclerc having that extra set of medium tires is going to come in handy as he tries to make his way through the field.

#2 McLaren is not going to have a repeat of Miami GP dominance

The hot conditions of the F1 Spanish GP have brought back fears of the Miami GP for many, as they fear another dominant race for McLaren. That race saw Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris pull off a gap of around half a minute to the field.

Could they do the same this time around? The answer to that is probably not, and it comes down to a few details. Miami was a rear-limited track, which is the core strength of McLaren; Barcelona, on the other hand, is front-limited.

To add to this, we've seen Red Bull specifically make significant gains when it comes to tire management. Could McLaren have an advantage? Sure, it could. But are we looking at a race where the duo is close to half a minute ahead of the second driver? No, we're not.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Spanish GP

Well, when it comes to winning the race, our pick is Oscar Piastri, and the reasoning for it comes down to mental strength. As we can see from his teammate, it is the mental strength that can turn a result on its head.

Oscar Piastri has a tendency to keep things simple most of the time, and that is a quality that is not only rare but also very important in a title fight with your teammate. That's where, unfortunately, Lando Norris falters as well.

If we're talking about pace over the long runs, McLaren should have an edge over Max Verstappen and George Russell. Unless the Dutch driver once again pulls off a stunner on the first lap, the F1 Spanish GP will be contested between Norris and Piastri. The mentally stronger Australian is our pick when it comes down to these details.

