2025 F1 US GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 US GP kicks off the last quarter of the 24-race season, and the championship battle is only getting even more interesting. At the start of the year, it did appear that McLaren might run away with the titles. They have done so with the constructors' championship, as it was sealed in Singapore last time around.

The drivers' championship is slowly turning into a 3-way battle. On one hand, we have the papaya duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are the frontrunners. On the other hand, you have Max Verstappen, who is slowly entering the contention.

As we head to Austin, it's still all to play for, and to make things even more interesting, this will be a sprint weekend. So what can we expect from the F1 US GP? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 US GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The Papaya Rules

It does appear that things are seemingly fine between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as the two have been seen making different appearances together. With that being said, Oscar was not left impressed by Lando's move in Singapore, and there's definitely a discussion that's been had behind closed doors.

How do the two drivers go about racing as McLaren has sealed the constructors' championship? Would they still continue to follow the Papaya Rules? The race in Austin would be the first test of all of that.

#2 Where's Red Bull?

A question that would be on the mind of a lot of fans ahead of the F1 US GP is where Red Bull would be in the pecking order. With 63 points to be tracked down in 6 races, Max Verstappen needs to have a competitive car everywhere. Austin is going to be the first test of whatever his title aspirations are.

#3 Mercedes contract delay

We're now in the final quarter of the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for Mercedes announcing a contract extension for both Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. It's safe to say that the concerns are now going beyond whatever Russell can deliver on track, and that's something you cannot do much about.

The questions are only going to get louder for both parties here as the season gets closer to the end.

Form Guide

In Form

Max Verstappen has not finished below P2 since the summer break, and the kind of form he's shown in the meantime is certainly threatening. The driver secured pole position for both the sprint and the Grand Prix on this track last season, and he would be eyeing the F1 US GP as one of the races where he can secure the perfect score.

Out of Form

Esteban Ocon has been going through a very strange time at Haas, where he's been unable to put his weekends together. It's been a while since the Frenchman had a solid race, while his teammate continues to hammer out better results in the same car. The F1 US GP is often not Ocon's best track, but he would be hoping for a better run here.

Driver with the biggest spotlight

If reports are to be believed, then Charles Leclerc is slowly getting disillusioned with how Ferrari is being run and its prospects for the 2026 F1 season. The Monegasque driver has built his career being the cornerstone of whatever good has come out of Scuderia this decade, and if the spearhead wants out, then that's not a good look.

2025 F1 US GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

We're taking a punt this time around and going with Max Verstappen. The car has improved the change of direction and slow-speed agility with the recent set of upgrades, but it has also made a jump in terms of overall balance.

Should it be enough for Max Verstappen to beat the McLaren duo here? It's hard to make a prediction on those lines, but we're backing the Dutch driver to win and hence bring himself further into championship contention.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Team)

The two long straights and an inherently improved package from Williams should do well around COTA. It would be interesting to see if the drivers can have a few scalps from the top 4 as they try to lead the midfield.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Driver)

Oscar Piastri's form since his win in Zandvoort has not been the best. He's leaked points to both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in the last three races as well. Coming to the F1 US GP, the driver is on the back foot, and we expect the Aussie to make a statement this time around.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Team)

One of the major issues that Ferrari faces at the moment is the fact that the car is just not as good over the bumps as it was last season. At the F1 US GP, a track where the team dominated last season, this could potentially be a serious concern.

With both Red Bull and Mercedes finding improvements in their respective cars, the Italian team might not have the best F1 US GP.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Driver)

Yuki Tsunoda needs a strong result in the Red Bull, and he needs it ASAP. The Japanese driver's future is as uncertain as it can get. With Isack Hadjar surging, and with the team signing Alex Dunne as well. In essence, the clock is ticking for Yuki Tsunoda, and it all begins with the F1 US GP.

