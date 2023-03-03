3 Drivers desperate for a strong 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

The 2023 F1 Bahrain GP kickstarts the new season and for many drivers, there are a lot of questions and even a bit of desperation. Many drivers are either making a return or just setting up their roots in F1. The first race is an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Having said that, let's take a look at three drivers that are desperate for a strong result at the Bahrain GP this weekend:

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's contract extension remains a mystery. It's hard to imagine why the Brit expressed a desire to sign an extension in 2022. Since then, however, nothing has materialized. Here we are in 2023 with Hamilton out of contract at the end of the season, in a car that is not the best on the grid.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 🖤



x @AndrewMytro Small kid, big dreams. Persist in pursuing your dreams, and do not allow anyone to dissuade you. 🏎 Small kid, big dreams. Persist in pursuing your dreams, and do not allow anyone to dissuade you. 🏎💭🖤 🎨 x @AndrewMytro https://t.co/CPCzDvG88b

The desire to win his eighth title still burns brightly for Hamilton. However, this year has to be the one for him. He's not getting any younger and the Red Bull-Max Verstappen juggernaut is getting stronger by the day. If he is to put a dent in their plans, it has to be now.

Mercedes is playing the long game this season; the team expects to have its first upgrade at Baku. Until then, it's all about maximizing the points. For Hamilton, the work starts at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP where he has to make sure he does not cede too many points to Max Verstappen.

#2 Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez said in a recent interview that he will only help Max Verstappen if he receives support in return. Such statements certainly won't do him any favors at Red Bull. One of the major issues faced by Perez has been his lack of adaptability with the car, and that gives Verstappen the edge.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“Well, it depends. In the end teamwork it's always important. But obviously if I see I don't receive the support I need I won't give my support either.”



#F1 #Formula1 #BahrainGP

Sergio Perez when asked how selfish he can be this year:“Well, it depends. In the end teamwork it's always important. But obviously if I see I don't receive the support I need I won't give my support either.” Sergio Perez when asked how selfish he can be this year: “Well, it depends. In the end teamwork it's always important. But obviously if I see I don't receive the support I need I won't give my support either.” #F1 #Formula1 #BahrainGP https://t.co/w5izXLMuyA

The Mexican is left playing catch-up more often than not as he tries to recover from a poor qualifying position while Verstappen romps to a win from the front. Perez will have to set a marker at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. He has to remain close to or at par with his teammate in terms of performance. If he's able to do that, Perez will not have to play a supportive role as he has been forced to do in the past couple of seasons.

The start of the season more or less sets the tone, and the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP has to be a strong one for the Mexican.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda's F1 career hangs in the balance this season. The Japanese driver has Nyck de Vries as his new teammate and the Dutchman comes in with a lot of hype.

De Vries has been touted as a possible future Red Bull driver by many F1 pundits, including Will Buxton. For De Vries, the first season has to be about maximizing his chances, not making mistakes, and beating Yuki Tsunoda.

If he checks all those boxes, he's going to take over the team. If Tsunoda has to prolong his F1 career, he needs to outperform his teammate and the first race of the season is crucial. The Japanese driver will be hoping for a strong 2023 F1 Bahrain GP to set the tone for the season.

Poll : 0 votes