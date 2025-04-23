3 F1 drivers who experienced failed personal ventures, ft. Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 drivers often indulge in personal ventures apart from racing for different reasons, like creating awareness, passion, or even for business. Drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Jacques Villeneuve have started their ventures apart from their careers in Formula 1. Sometimes these ventures succeed, but sometimes they do not. Here are three drivers who experienced failed personal ventures:

#3. Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda at the Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty

Niki Lauda was a keen pilot, and his interest in aviation presented a logical next step after retiring from F1. Niki Lauda founded Lauda Air in April 1979; despite that Lauda Air did not take off until 1985. Lauda Air grew over the years and added larger aircraft to its fleet. The Lauda Air Flight 004 crashed in Thailand on 26th May 1991, killing all 213 passengers and 10 crew members. The company became a 100% owned subsidiary of Austrian Airlines and ceased operations officially in 2013.

Niki Lauda, who was considered one of Formula One's greatest ever drivers, won his first championship with Ferrari in 1975. He went on to win his second championship in 1977 at Ferrari and won his third and final championship with McLaren in 1984. To date, he is the only driver to have won the title for both Ferrari and McLaren.

#2. Jenson Button

F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Practice & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Jenson Button has undertaken several business ventures, including automotive ventures and a clothing line. The 2009 F1 world champion co-owns an Automotive venture that recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The company, renowned for its custom luxury vehicles, is co-owned by Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, and Roger Behle. The situation escalated when another co-owner, Roger N. Behle Jr., accused them of financial mismanagement and fraud.

Jenson Button retired from Formula 1 racing in 2016 with 15 Grand Prix wins across 18 seasons of his career.

#1. Lewis Hamilton

Dior Homme: Lewis Hamilton at Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton co-founded a plant-based fast food chain called Neat Burger. He envisioned the company for revolutionizing fast food. It initially received a positive response and opened in several locations, but later struggled with expansion. It is not a complete failure, but it has faced notable challenges and growing pains.

Lewis Hamilton has also shown interest in creating music and pursuing a career in it, along with Formula 1, but has not released any full-fledged album and has not materialized his work despite rumours of collaborations with major artists.

Hamilton has won seven world championships and has the most number of race wins to his name, winning 105 races. The driver won eight consecutive constructors' titles with Mercedes and now races for Ferrari.

