3 Teams that cannot afford a bad F1 2022 season

The F1 2022 season is, in essence, a new beginning for Formula 1. The sport moves on from the turbo era, which was Mercedes-dominated, to a new era with an entirely different design philosophy.

Regulatory changes in the last few iterations of the sport have seen a welcome shuffle in the pecking order. Mercedes were the latest team to make the most of the changes and jumped to the front of the grid in 2014.

A new set of regulations could spring a surprise or two on the grid. More than that, however, it's an opportunity for teams to capitalize on and gain a headstart. There are multiple teams on the grid that did compromise their 2021 season in the hopes of gaining an advantage in the 2022 season. For some of these teams, they can't mess up this time around. Another season below expectations is just not going to cut it. In this piece, we look at some of the teams that can't afford a poor 2022 season.

F1 teams that must deliver in 2022

Ferrari

Ferrari has spent two years on the sidelines now, in so many unprecedented ways. Ever since the team was forced to comply with modified engine regulations, the last two seasons have seen it fight it out in midfield. The team made substantial progress through the pecking order and finished third in the standings. That, however, is not what the iconic team is supposed to be fighting for in the sport.

The Italian team is expected to fight for wins and championships — one of the reasons why the team didn't allocate too many resources to the 2021 season. For the 2022 season, there are no excuses for the team. Ferrari cannot afford another bad season in the sport because if it disappoints again, we might see an overhaul in the team sooner rather than later.

Haas

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 Here's the final part of Ask Guenther, where he answers your questions! Here's the final part of Ask Guenther, where he answers your questions! #HaasF1 https://t.co/jlTDHOj26A

Haas had the worst car on the grid in the 2021 season. The team was further not helped by the fact that it decided to allocate its resources in entirety to the 2022 season. What this resulted in was a poor season in terms of performance for the American outfit. The team and personnel would have had to conjure motivation to work despite knowing they had no chance of beating anyone on the grid.

Haas did this to prioritize the new regulations in as much of an efficient way as it could have. The 2022 season is a time of reckoning for the team. All the promises made over the year and all the expectations that built up last season need to be delivered on. Haas needs to produce a competitive car this time around because if it doesn't then it won't be a surprise to see the team pack its bags and leave the sport.

Alpine

Alpine has been on the grid for a while now and has been a perennial midfield contender for the most part. Having said that, the new regulations will be the last chance for the Enstone-based team to make an impact on the sport and finally climb to the front of the grid.

Alpine is only the third engine manufacturer on the grid other than Mercedes and Ferrari that produces its own engine as well as the rest of the car. Despite this, the team with a rich history in the sport has not been able to make any sort of an impact on the championship.

The team does appear to have everything in place. The driver's line-up seems good enough. Its management consists of an impressive combination of people. Adding to this, the team tasted its first win in a long time this season at Hungary.

Also Read Article Continues below

The team has kept everyone's hopes up for a move to the front ever since it made a return to the sport. The 2022 season has to be the one where it finally achieves that move. Should they be unable to do so, question marks will surely be raised around what the team wants to achieve in the sport.

Edited by Anurag C