5 factors responsible for Mercedes' domination of the turbo hybrid era

Mercedes' current dominance in Formula 1 began in 2014, the year that marked a dramatic change in engine regulations. Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing, who've racked up four consecutive titles between 2010-13, and nine wins on the trot in 2013 alone, would have to make way for the new contenders.

Mercedes were pre-season favorites and seemed like the only team to have cracked the new engine regulations. With an aerodynamically-efficient package to compliment an engine that was the class of the field, the Silver Arrows went on to win their first race of the season in Australia in comfortable fashion, with Nico Rosberg behind the wheel.

The team hasn't looked back since, winning every driver and constructor title till date, stitching together the most dominant run by a single team in Formula 1 history.

A by-product of their domination has resulted in one of the greatest individual careers in Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton rewrote the record book.

The question, though, is how Mercedes, despite entering the sport in 2010, was able to take over the world of Formula 1 by 2014 so convincingly.

In this article, we talk about some of the key factors behind Mercedes dominance and why giants like Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren were unable to pose much of a challenge.

#1 Mercedes hired one of the best drivers on the grid

By 2012, Mercedes had begun taking steps towards the front of the grid. Nico Rosberg won the Chinese Grand Prix while Michael Schumacher put the Mercedes on pole at Monaco. There were clear signs of progress within the team.

What was lacking, however, was a driver who could take the team forward, and even in a championship battle where he may not have the fastest car outright but could still make a difference.

In Michael Schumacher, Mercedes had a driver who was close to retirement. Nico Rosberg, although a strong and consistent contributor, was not a potential world champion at first glance.

When it came to the Formula 1 grid in 2012, three drivers stood out as the ones you needed to fight for the title: Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Sebastian Vettel, for his part, was the reigning world champion at Red Bull and it was going to be hard to poach him from the team that was delivering the best cars on the grid at the time.

Fernando Alonso was heavily involved with Ferrari in fighting for the championship, coming agonizingly close in 2010 and 2012.

Lewis Hamilton was in the last year of his contract at McLaren. Reliability issues and consistent goof-ups in the pits resulted in the British superstar being nothing more than an outside player in the championship.

Consequently, Hamilton was not happy and Mercedes, with the help of Niki Lauda, were able to secure his services. The Brit's brilliance has been on display in multiple races since then, like at the 2020 Turkish GP, where Hamilton dragged a woefully off-pace car to an unlikely win.

#2 The regulations have remained relatively stable in the turbo hybrid era

Formula 1 has, more often than not, seen a change in regulations be the primary catalyst behind a change of guard. In 2006, Ferrari’s dominance finally came to an end when only a single set of tires were mandated for the entire duration of the Grand Prix. Then, in 2009, a major aerodynamic overhaul was one of the primary reasons behind upstarts Brawn Racing claiming the title with their innovative blown diffuser.

Similarly, the 2014 engine regulations shook up the pecking order and gave Mercedes an extraordinary headstart on the field. That year, Mercedes were around a second quicker per lap than their nearest competitors on most tracks. They gained this advantage not only through the engine but also due to an aerodynamic package superior to the rest of the field.

With development opportunities limited during the season, it was always going to be impossible for their competitors to make up such a massive deficit.

While there have been minor changes to the regulations since 2014, such as the cars and tires getting wider, the core formula has remained the same for the most part. This relative stability of regulations has also helped Mercedes maintain their advantage over the rest of the field.

