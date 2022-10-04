3 F1 teams with most consecutive podiums on a circuit

Podiums are an important part of the way F1 celebrates its drivers. A podium is a rostrum where the top three finishing drivers in the race are presented with trophies. There is also a separate step for a representative of the winning constructor. The drivers then take their places on the three separate podium steps.

Consequently, the national anthem for the winning constructor and the driver is played. While a P1 conclusion is what every top Formula 1 driver hopes for, a podium finish is the most ideal situation that any team looks forward to.

A deserved P3 and ferrari double podium since miami. Lets take it and move onto japan next Carlos Singapore GP 2.10.2022A deserved P3 and ferrari double podium since miami. Lets take it and move onto japan next Carlos Singapore GP 2.10.2022✨✨A deserved P3 and ferrari double podium since miami. Lets take it and move onto japan next❤️ https://t.co/aZUUl78FSp

Every podium is different and marks its own uniqueness in the form of trophies and location. However, over the years, the distinctive F1 podium with its very own special champagne spraying has become a mark and face of the sport.

Finishing on the podium is not an easy feat, with only the fastest cars usually having their drivers on the podium. Further, to keep achieving consecutive podiums is tougher. However, some teams have managed this feat at some special circuits. So let's take a look at three F1 teams with the most consecutive podiums on a circuit.

#1 Ferrari has most consecutive F1 podium finishes on home ground

Ferrari have 12 consecutive podium finishes in Monza between the years 1950 and 1961. Legendary driver Alberto Ascari was the first to secure victory for Ferrari at Monza in 1951. Prior to that, he had finished on the podium in 1950.

The Monza faithful gave the Ferrari driver a rapturous reception



#ItalianGP #F1 Consecutive podiums for Charles LeclercThe Monza faithful gave the Ferrari driver a rapturous reception Consecutive podiums for Charles Leclerc 👍 The Monza faithful gave the Ferrari driver a rapturous reception 🙌#ItalianGP #F1 https://t.co/rHEEZ0XHDI

Ascari then went on to win again in 1952. However, after the driver lost his life to an ill-fated accident, Ferrari did not win again for quite a while. Nonetheless, the team regularly made it to the podium with drivers like Nino Farina, Wolfgang von Trips, and Phil Hill.

Phil Hill, in particular, propelled Ferrari back to their 50s glory as he won back-to-back in Monza (1960 and 1961). The driver even became a World Champion during this tenure.

#2 Red Bull dominance at F1 Singapore podium

Red Bull's dominance began in 2010 at the Singapore Grand Prix. With Sebastian Vettel as their lead, the team looked unstoppable. Notably, the team has a total of 13 podiums at the Marina Bay Street Circuit with three back-to-back wins for Vettel alone.

They have managed to finish 11 consecutive times on the Singapore podium. Post Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo took the helm of the team and won four consecutive podiums for them. Max Verstappen was next in line, finishing in the top three in 2018 and 2019. Sergio Perez won the recently concluded 2022 edition of the Singapore GP.

Believe the record for most consecutive races at a circuit in which a team has finished on the podium is 12, for Ferrari at Monza between 1950 and 1961! Perez's win makes this the 11th consecutive #SingaporeGP at which a Red Bull driver has finished on the podium.Believe the record for most consecutive races at a circuit in which a team has finished on the podium is 12, for Ferrari at Monza between 1950 and 1961! #F1 Perez's win makes this the 11th consecutive #SingaporeGP at which a Red Bull driver has finished on the podium. Believe the record for most consecutive races at a circuit in which a team has finished on the podium is 12, for Ferrari at Monza between 1950 and 1961! #F1

Perez lifted the trophy after producing a sensational drive at the Marina Bay Circuit. The Grand Prix, post its two-year hiatus, saw an enigmatic time, with six cars not finishing the race. Perez faced a brutal challenge from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, yet the Mexican managed to remain focused and get the win.

The driver remarkably pulled off a seven-and-a-half second margin to be able to keep his win post a Safety Car infringement penalty of five seconds. Undoubtedly, this victory will go down as one of the most historic wins for Red Bull and Sergio Perez.

#3 Mercedes' glorious run at the F1 Spanish GP since 2017

Mercedes and their star driver Lewis Hamilton have many fond memories of the Barcelona track. The high downforce circuit has favored the British team for several years as they have finished six consecutive times on the podium.

Hamilton, in particular, has a great win record on the circuit. He managed to become a five-time consecutive winner of the F1 Spanish GP, beating Michael Schumacher's previous record. The Silver Arrows have also secured a streak of six pole positions on the circuit, which is another feat.

🅽🅰🅽🅸 @GlazzOf The ONLY inside story that will ever matter is Mercedes’ Spanish 2021 GP Masterclass. The ONLY inside story that will ever matter is Mercedes’ Spanish 2021 GP Masterclass.

Further, two out of the six wins have been a 1-2 finish for the team. In 2022, though, the outfit's story was different as they struggled massively to take any race wins. However, newcomer George Russell still managed to keep the team's streak alive as he picked up their annual podium (third place) on the circuit.

So, these were some of the biggest streaks in consecutive podium finishes on the same circuit. This is a huge feat in itself and definitely not an easy one to achieve.

