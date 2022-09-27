3 F1 teams desperate for a strong 2022 Singapore GP

The F1 2022 season is nearing its end. After a spectacular finish under the floodlights last season, the new regulations have not delivered the same action that the 2021 F1 season did.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have somewhat run away with the championships this season. On the other hand, the new regulations have brought forward the importance of a master designer like Adrian Newey. After an early season blip, the car has transformed itself into the best package on the entire grid.

The 2022 F1 Singapore GP witnessed Red Bull's 5-race win streak that made it look mightier than ever. There will be multiple teams, however, that will be watching the race in Singapore with a certain level of desperation. These teams need a strong result in Singapore, especially because the track's peculiar characteristics will not feature again this season. Who are these teams? Read on to find out!

#1 Mercedes F1

Mercedes seems to be having its worst season this decade. The team has not picked up a single win this season. It was a contender at Silverstone, Hungary, and Zandvoort, but it could not make the most of the opportunity. The last time the German giant did not win a race in a season was during the 2011 F1 season. Since then, the team has won at least one race every season.

Coming to Singapore might just be the best opportunity for Mercedes to pick up a win. The car produces too much drag and when it comes to power, it has fallen to third in the pecking order behind Red Bull and Ferrari. Compared to the previous six tracks, Singapore offers arguably the best opportunity for Mercedes to pick up its first win of the season, especially with the slow speed sections and higher track temperatures.

Mercedes' last win at the F1 Singapore GP came in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton produced a stunner of a lap to qualify for pole position and win the race. The team will be hoping to turn back the clock and bring back some magic this weekend.

#2 Ferrari

Ideally, Ferrari should have the best car over a single lap in Singapore. If the form guide is anything to go by, Ferrari tends to perform better in the slow-medium speed sections of a lap. Having said that, the track in Singapore tends to be peculiar. How the surface behaves, how the track temperature plays a role, and how it all meshes together is somewhat unpredictable. Regardless, if there is a team that could challenge Red Bull when it comes to pace in Singapore, it's going to be Ferrari.

The Italian squad is reeling after five consecutive defeats to Red Bull. The issues with the car and the team are well documented now. The team needs a boost, and looking at the other remaining tracks, Singapore might just be the one for Ferrari. The Scuderia will be hoping to break that indomitable winning streak of Red Bull at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. Can Ferrari do it? Yes, it can. Yet, will it be able to do it? That's anybody's guess right now.

#3 McLaren

The 2022 F1 Singapore GP is a crucial race for McLaren in the championship. The team finds itself in the fifth spot in the championship behind Alpine. The battle has gotten somewhat personal after the Woking-based squad sneaked Oscar Piastri away from the clutches of the French team.

Overall, Alpine has had the better car this season, but the French squad has been plagued with reliability issues. McLaren, on the other hand, has had a peaky car that tends to perform well on tracks where top speed is not a deciding factor. Ironically, McLaren's low downforce setup at Monza was much better than Alpine's, and the team closed the gap with the French team in the standings.

Having said that, in general, the comparative team form of both these teams can be determined by looking at the track layout. With the straights not being too long, McLaren should hold the advantage on pace. If that is truly the case, the team will be desperate to score the maximum possible points here before Alpine returns the favor in the upcoming races.

McLaren lost a few points when Daniel Ricciardo was forced to retire at Monza (the infamous safety car-inducing incident). In Singapore, the Woking-based squad will be hoping to bring the maximum possible points for the team.

