3 F1 teams that need to change their drivers

In F1, there are times when you look at a particular team and what you see is the team having all the parts working in synergy. Every individual, every resource is a vital cog in this huge machine that runs perfectly. Red Bull are one of these teams on the current grid. The drivers complement each other as Max Verstappen leads an able deputy in Sergio Perez. All this while the power unit package is the best on the grid, compliments of Adrian Newey. To round things up, the strategic unit is top-notch and, more often than not, makes the right calls.

Having said that, not every team has all the pieces in place. Ferrari is noticeably struggling with its strategic unit and the Prancing Horse often suffers from reliability issues.

In this piece, we will take a look at the teams where the weakest link might just be their driver lineup. The car might be decent, but the driver behind the wheel is unable to put together a commendable level of performance. So, without further ado, let's get straight to it and take a look at the F1 teams that need to change their driver lineups.

#1 Williams F1

Williams currently run Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi. Now, while Alex Albon has been a revelation this season with multiple points finishes, Nicholas Latifi has had a lackluster season. The Canadian seems to have found his groove last season. He was more competitive against George Russell after getting absolutely demolished by the now Mercedes driver for most of their time together.

Latifi was even able to beat Russell in qualifying on occasion. The 2022 F1 season was supposed to be the one where Latifi took the next step and claim the team leader role.

However, the Canadian has slipped further back and Albon has dominated as the top-scoring driver. Latifi is a pay driver and he brings a good amount of Canadian dollars to the team. Nonetheless, Albon has proven the greater value of points as compared to any money Latifi might bring in.

In terms of their driver lineup, Williams need to replace Nicholas Latifi and it needs to be done soon.

#2 Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo has seen a resurgence of sorts this season after what has been a few years in the wilderness for the team. The car is strong and the team has scored some good points so far. Having said that, while Valtteri Bottas has been the shining light for the team, Guanyu Zhou has been somewhat underwhelming.

The Chinese driver isn't completely out of his depth in his first ever season in F1, but it does appear as if he's struggling to get within two tenths of Bottas. The fact that rumored Chinese money hasn't made its way to the team yet certainly doesn't add to the driver's overall value.

With Theo Pourchaire standing strong in Alfa Romeo's junior academy, Zhou's F1 seat might very well be in danger.

#3 Aston Martin

Aston Martin have been receiving heavy investment over the last few years since Lawrence Stroll took over. There were also quite a few highly respected recruits from Red Bull and Mercedes added to their talent pool.

Having said that, in terms of results, Aston Martin is on a decline. While there are positive changes being made to the team, there is one area where the team might need to take a long hard look at and that is its driver line-up.

Signing Fernando Alonso is no doubt a steal for the team, but questions need to be asked about Lance Stroll's efficiency. While certainly a driver worthy of a seat in F1, Stroll is not a driver who will consistently get you wins or podiums. For Aston Martin to take the next step towards the front of the grid, they need to replace Stroll and pair Fernando Alonso with a stronger driver.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12