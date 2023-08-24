3 most improved F1 drivers from the 2022 season

The first half of the 2023 F1 season has seen no change at the top of the table with Max Verstappen continuing his dominance. However, there are a few drivers in the midfield who have made huge improvements over the winter.

At the end of the 2022 F1 season, there was plenty of anticipation for the current season with few drivers switching alliances and others under pressure to deliver. As the first half of the 2023 season has panned out, some drivers have dropped the ball while others have stepped up their game.

Before F1 resumes its second half of the season at Zandvoort, let us take a look at those drivers who are making a difference for their teams.

#3 Alex Albon

Williams provided Alex Albon a second chance in F1 as he was teamed up with Nicholas Latifi in 2022. He had a huge margin over Latifi last season and has managed to keep the same margin with his more competitive teammate Logan Sargeant.

A teammate comparison doesn't reflect Albon's development as both drivers aren't good enough benchmarks. However, he has stepped up as a team leader. Entering his second F1 season with Williams, he has graciously taken up that role, often making a difference for the team on the track.

He has scored all 11 points for the team which has put it seventh ahead of Haas, Alfa Romeo, and AlphaTauri. The team and the driver have taken a huge step forward considering they finished last in the 2022 standings.

Albon's giant-killing performances and solid race pace have attracted the attention of the F1 paddock, with many teams reported to have approached him for a future seat. However, he remains vital for Williams' revival.

#2 Yuki Tsunoda

The AlphaTauri driver is one of the biggest pleasant surprises this season and he has taken a huge step over the winter of 2022. In his third season with the team, Yuki Tsunoda is finally delivering solid performances every week.

The Japanese driver had struggled with consistency over the past two seasons. This year, Tsunoda appears to be more mature and is delivering solid results every week despite driving the slowest car on the grid.

Entering the season, he was under pressure being teamed up with an experienced teammate like Nyck de Vries. However, it was clear from the season opener that Tsunoda was the better driver. He has also held himself well against Daniel Ricciardo in their two outings together.

Overall, Yuki Tsunoda's improvement has been the only silver lining for the team which finds itself dead last in the constructors' standings.

#1 Fernando Alonso

The two-time F1 world champion created waves at the beginning of the 2022 summer season by announcing his move to Aston Martin. One year later, as we reflect on Fernando Alonso's shock move, we can all agree that it could have gone much better for him.

Alonso had a dream debut with the Silverstone-based team, scoring his second podium since his F1 return. He was on a roll in the first few races as Aston Martin had the second-quickest car behind Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso has already scored six podiums halfway through the season, which is a significant improvement over his two-year stint at Alpine. After being mired in the midfield in the last two seasons, the Spaniard finally got a chance to showcase that his pace had never dropped off.

While Aston Martin's pace has dipped as the season progressed, the upgrades in the second half of the season provide some hope to continue fighting for podiums.