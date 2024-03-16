3 Michael Schumacher records that Lewis Hamilton matched but couldn't beat

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are two drivers who will be remembered as some of the greatest talents to ever drive in F1.

The German made his name in the sport when debuted in 1991 and ended his career as the most successful driver in the history of the sport. Hamilton debuted the very next year after Schumacher had his first retirement. Since then, it's been a career of success, and he is currently the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

There are quite a few similarities between the two legends and they hold numerous records. In fact, Hamilton has crossed Schumacher in terms of the number of race wins and pole positions. He has also equaled a few of Schumacher's records, but has not been able to make them his own.

In this feature, we will take a look at the three records Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both share.

Michael Schumacher records that Lewis Hamilton couldn't beat

#1 Most titles in F1

The first one is quite obvious and widely publicized. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are tied for seven world titles. Hamilton could have won title number eight in the much-maligned 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, while Schumacher himself fell short on his quest for an eighth title due to an engine failure in the penultimate race in 2006.

Hamilton is still racing and performing at a very high level. He will have a chance to emulate the success that Michael Schumacher had at Ferrari when he moves to the team in 2025.

#2 Most years driving for the same team

This is arguably one Michael Schumacher record that Lewis Hamilton will not be able to break. Michael went on a 15-year run where he won a race in every season until his first retirement in 2006.

Hamilton triggered a similar streak when he made his debut in 2007. Since then, the driver had won a race in every season until 2021, when he was in a title battle against Max Verstappen.

In 2022, when Mercedes did not have the best car on the grid, Lewis was unable to win a race in the year, and hence his run ended at 15 years.

#3 Most consecutive years with at least one win over a season

This is one record, however, that Lewis Hamilton could break even this season. Michael Schumacher had a splendid run of form in the F1 French GP, where he won as many as eight times in his career. His last win in a French GP was in Magny Cours in 2006 following a battle with Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton, on his part, has won a eight times on not one, but two tracks. The Mercedes driver has eight wins apiece in Hungary at the Hungaroring and at the F1 British GP as well.

The driver last won the F1 British GP in 2021 in a race that featured an infamous crash between him and Max Verstappen. His last win in Hungary was in 2020.

Hamilton tends to do very well at both tracks and who knows, one special evening in 2024 could help him break this record as well.