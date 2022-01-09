3 reasons why Fernando Alonso will retire in F1 2022 season

Fernando Alonso drove like an absolute legend when he made his return to F1 in 2021. He had a few hiccups at the start of the season as he got used to life in the sport. As soon as he got back into the groove, however, he was back to providing vintage performances in that Alpine. Having said that, the Spaniard might just be racing in the last season of his F1 career. In this article, we take a look at why Fernando Alonso could retire at the end of this season.

Alpine unlikely to deliver a championship contender in 2022

Fernando Alonso loves racing. There's no doubt about that. Having said that, the 40-year-old is not on the grid to do what he did at Alpine last year. He's not in the sport to make up the numbers and score a point here and there when possible. He's in F1 for a final opportunity to challenge for the title and win what would be an elusive third title.

That is why Fernando Alonso has put faith in Alpine to deliver a car that is capable of challenging at the front of the grid. Alpine, however, as a team until now, has not shown the DNA capable of bringing a front-running car. The team has regressed in the last couple of years in the pecking order. Even though it has picked up an odd win and podium here and there, it has been left behind by other midfield teams like McLaren and Ferrari.

If we are looking at early trends, Alpine does not look like a team that is capable of producing machinery that can fight for race wins and titles in 2022. If that is what Fernando Alonso is looking for in the last chapter of his career, it's highly unlikely that Alpine could provide it to him.

Fernando Alonso is getting older

This might be stating the obvious but Fernando Alonso at 40 years of age is not in his prime. He may have put together a brilliant season in 2021. That, however, does not take away from the fact that, with age, some of the reflexes do get slower for even the best, and Alonso is no exception.

While he did put together a great season, Fernando Alonso did not annihilate his teammates like he used to. Esteban Ocon was able to stand up for himself and be more of a match than most of Alonso's previous teammates.

It could be attributed to Ocon being a brilliant driver himself but the assumption that Alonso is slowing down a bit because of age cannot be ignored. The question remains: For how long will Alpine continue to bet on an aging 40-year-old to keep up with the elites? The answer is not too long.

Oscar Piastri is on the waiting list

Oscar Piastri is a special talent. His junior category resume is no less impressive than the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell, both of whom will be driving in F1 full-time in 2022. Piastri, however, will play the role of Alpine reserve driver this season with no seats available on the grid.

The Alpine junior driver, however, will not accept another season on the sidelines in 2023 if the team is unable to put him in their car. This could mean giving up on a prodigious talent who could make an impact in whichever team he drives, and Alpine cannot afford that.

This is where the contract situations of the drivers come into the picture. Esteban Ocon is on an extended contract at Alpine while Fernando Alonso's contract ends at the end of the 2022 season. It remains to be seen if Alpine will choose the 40-year-old veteran or a driver that could be the future of F1. If it goes for the second option, Alpine won't be the first team to pick youth in such a scenario.

