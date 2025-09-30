3 reasons why it would be foolish to count Max Verstappen out for the 2025 F1 Singapore GP

Max Verstappen heads to the F1 Singapore GP on the back of two consecutive wins in Monza and Baku. What stood out about those wins was not just the fact that he won but also the fact that he was just dominating the competition in a manner that he used to in 2023.

The key to success in those races has been put down to the track's demanding a low downforce setup. This weekend, Max Verstappen heads to the F1 Singapore GP, a track where McLaren is expected to dominate, as Red Bull has often struggled around Marina Bay in the ground effect era.

With that being said, as we get ready for the F1 Singapore GP, it would be foolish to count out Max Verstappen. Here's why.

#1 Max Verstappen still finished 2nd in the race last season

It is often remembered from last season that McLaren was dominant at the F1 Singapore GP. Well, it was dominant, as Lando Norris won the race by 20 seconds. But the driver that finished second in the race was none other than Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull was not the fastest car around this track, but it was either the second or third fastest car (depending on where we place Ferrari). For title contention, if Max Verstappen still has the second-fastest car on one of his worst tracks, then that's not as bad.

#2 The F1 Singapore GP is not necessarily similar to Zandvoort or Hungary

The tracks where the McLaren just unleashed on the field this season were Zandvoort and Hungary, as on these tracks, the car was in a league of its own. So much so that nobody could touch these cars or be a factor in any which way.

The Hungaroring is a track with slow-to-medium speed sections, while the Zandvoort is somewhat similar with aggressive direction changes in the second sector.

The track for the F1 Singapore GP is, however, different, as while there are quite a few slow-to-medium sections, there are quite a few traction zones as well, where Red Bull with its Honda engine could be a factor and potentially close the gap as well.

#3 Red Bull has closed the gap on almost every track since last season

Finally, and probably the most important part, is the fact that if we compare Red Bull in the second half of this season against McLaren compared to where it was last year, the gap has reduced significantly.

The gap in Zandvoort still existed, but it was lesser compared to 2024. The same goes for Monza and Baku, a couple of tracks where Max Verstappen was absolutely nowhere last year and completely dominated this season.

Red Bull had a big deficit that it had to eat into from last season, and if there is one thing that's clear at the moment, it is the fact that the deficit has continued to decrease.

Hence, even though McLaren blitzed Red Bull on this track last season, it won't come as a surprise if Max Verstappen has significantly closed the gap on the front two this weekend.

