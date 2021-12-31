3 reasons why Max Verstappen does not retain the title in F1 2022 season

Max Verstappen broke Lewis Hamilton's streak in Abu Dhabi and became the F1 world champion for the first time in his career. In doing so, Verstappen also became the first Red Bull driver to win the title since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

After beating seven-time world champion Hamilton, one would expect Verstappen to put together a run of multiple titles with Red Bull. It is, however, not so simple in Formula 1. Iin this piece, we look at three reasons Verstappen might not be able to retain the title in the F1 2021 season.

3 reasons why Max Verstappen is unable to defend his title in F1 2022 season

#1 Red Bull put too much emphasis on the F1 2021 season

After the kind of season Max Verstappen put together in 2021, it's easy to expect the young Red Bull driver to replicate such a performance. Here, one must remember that to win a title in Formula 1, it's not all about driving skills. One also needs the right tools to compete at the front of the grid. Tools that Max Verstappen did not possess in his career at Red Bull, until 2021.

The 2022 F1 regulations are a complete overhaul. This requires a dedicated team to work on the car to give the team a possible advantage. Red Bull, however, went all-in on the 2021 season. The team was still bringing development parts late into the season while the rest of the grid had started work on their 2022 challengers. That will definitely play a role in Verstappen's title defense next season.

#2 Teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin might have a headstart

One thing that was quite obvious at the start of the F1 2021 season was the focus that each of the teams had on the 2022 regulations. Teams like Ferrari and Mercedes were open about how any time lost on the development of the 2022 challenger could be catastrophic.

Ferrari, Alpine, Mercedes, and even Aston Martin, were some of the teams to switch focus to the 2022 regulations early. The teams are expected to have a headstart over others who allocated their resources to the 2022 regulations later.

#3 There will be an added spotlight on Max Verstappen's driving standards

Max Verstappen faced copious amounts of criticism for his driving in the late stages of the 2021 season. So much so that it led to Mercedes bringing a QC to Abu Dhabi in case an incident was to decide the title. Ironically, it was decided without involving Verstappen's driving.

At the same time, it's hard to deny that Verstappen did push the envelope a tad too much at times and that he went unpunished on occasions in 2021. It won't be a surprise if the opposition and the stewards watch out for Verstappen to keep him in check and, if needed, penalize him.

Such a spotlight on one's driving is never healthy. It would be hard for Verstappen not to let that affect him and eventually have an impact on how he goes racing. This could prove to be a distraction, negatively affecting Verstappen's performance next season.

