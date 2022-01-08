3 reasons why Max Verstappen will be regarded as a better F1 driver than Lewis Hamilton

The 2021 season witnessed one of the most intense rivalries in F1 history, where Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton a record-breaking eighth championship victory. The Briton, who shares his championship record with one of the biggest names in F1, Michael Schumacher, has been regarded as the greatest driver, statistically, and otherwise. With an unfortunate defeat in the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, people are, however, wondering if Hamilton's era of domination is coming to an end.

Max Verstappen became the youngest driver to compete in F1 in 2015, and last season, he also became the first Dutch F1 world champion. Despite several moments of bad luck throughout the 2021 season, the Dutchman managed to challenge Lewis Hamilton in a visibly slower car. While there was only a marginal difference in car performance between Red Bull and Mercedes last year, it made all the difference in crucial championship points. In light of this, we look at three reasons why Max Verstappen would be regarded as a better F1 driver than Lewis Hamilton.

#1 Max Verstappen is the perfect blend of aggression, adaptability, and precision

Max Verstappen has gained layers of experience from competing with opposition older and relatively stronger than himself for the majority of his racing career. With this, he has formed a valuable intuition that allows him to push his limits even in unpredictable circumstances. The 24-year-old had a fast-tracked career in racing, having only spent a single year in Formula 3 before stepping into an F1 car. His ability to adapt to different conditions is likely to come in handy, especially in the next few seasons. With new cars coming in 2022, it will only be those drivers who are able to understand the new developments and their foundation that will fight to take a championship victory.

Formula 1 @F1



#USGP #F1 MAX: “We did go aggressive and I was not sure it was going to work, but the last few laps were fun. Super happy of course to hang on.” MAX: “We did go aggressive and I was not sure it was going to work, but the last few laps were fun. Super happy of course to hang on.” #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 https://t.co/EQKX7ac8BW

While the Dutchman is perceived to be aggressive, people often underestimate the importance of having the right level of aggression to win. It is safe to say that for many seasons, Lewis Hamilton went largely unchallenged and had no real reason to adopt an aggressive driving style. So when a seven-time world champion is breathing down your neck and hungry to break records in securing that eighth title, it is understandable why Max Verstappen went the extra mile to secure his place at the top. While the Red Bull driver was undoubtedly overly aggressive in his earlier seasons, he has developed maturity as a driver over the years. This allows him to achieve aggressive maneuvers successfully with precision unlike any other driver on the grid.

#2 His karting pedigree — Strength of roots and foundation

Max Verstappen stepped into his first kart at the age of four, having been brought up by parents who raced all their lives. The Dutchman went on to dominate every race he took part in and his unashamed driving style caught the attention of everyone around him. This has flawlessly translated into consistency on F1 tracks. Verstappen may have been at a slight disadvantage with how quickly things progressed for him, as seen in his lack of maturity and difficulty in understanding acceptable limits in the first few years of his F1 career. Today, however, he uses his unmatched level of karting experience, now combined with a reasonable number of years of experience in F1, to fight for the title and defend it.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, started his karting career at eight years old and has reasonably less karting experience than his Red Bull rival. Karting forms the foundation of a career in racing so the level of experience that comes with it is surely of an advantage to Max Verstappen.

#3 The gift of time and opportunities for the future

It is always easier to set a target and work towards it. Lewis Hamilton drove his heart out to break all the records set by F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The Briton now enjoys the title of being statistically the most successful driver in the sport, making him better than the best. Now, Hamilton has the same target on his back in Max Verstappen's eyes, who will give it his all to be the best, knowing exactly what he needs to do to achieve it.

Formula 1 @F1



A record we could barely imagine would one day be matched.



Lewis Hamilton equals the legendary Michael Schumacher's win tally, earning a special prize from Michael's son, Mick 🤝



#EifelGP #F1 A record we could barely imagine would one day be matched.Lewis Hamilton equals the legendary Michael Schumacher's win tally, earning a special prize from Michael's son, Mick 🤝 9️⃣1️⃣A record we could barely imagine would one day be matched.Lewis Hamilton equals the legendary Michael Schumacher's win tally, earning a special prize from Michael's son, Mick 🤝#EifelGP 🇩🇪 #F1 https://t.co/3B2SFE4JKe

The Briton might have the advantage of more than a decade's experience over Max Verstappen. The 24-year-old, however, has more than enough time on his hands to become a better driver statistically, given the right car and consistency in performance. Age is certainly catching up to the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso. These drivers may soon find themselves overshadowed by the raw speed and talent of younger drivers such as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell.

When fighting for the 2021 title, both drivers were in very different stages of their respective careers. While one fought for a maiden championship, the other fought to bring home an eighth. It is safe to say that Verstappen is just getting started while Hamilton has possibly reached the peak of his powers, opening up opportunities for the Dutchman to stay on top. If Hamilton does decide to retire from the sport or step down from Mercedes, Max Verstappen will easily be considered the best driver on the grid. This will open up more opportunities in cars that have the potential to win championships.

