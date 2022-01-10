Max Verstappen reportedly learned karting with Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen revealed memories of karting with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in his younger days. The new world champion shared old memories of outings with the Schumacher family to German publication Auto Bild.

Reminiscing about old karting memories with the Schumacher family, Max Verstappen said:

“We always went karting in two-seaters. Michael with Mick or Gina, my father with me. But when it got too dangerous, the fathers quickly took over.”

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 "Thanks kid."



Throwback to when Michael Schumacher met a young fan called Max Verstappen. "Thanks kid."Throwback to when Michael Schumacher met a young fan called Max Verstappen. https://t.co/Wkk5M5hF8h

The new world champion’s father Jos Verstappen was a team-mate and close friend of the German legend. It resulted in the children of both families sharing a unique bond.

The Dutchman reminisced about memories of karting with both Mick Schumacher and Gina Schumacher. In past interviews, Red Bull F1 driver has often mentioned how both families took vacations together.

बिल्लू बदमाश @drbilla_ Happy Birthday Michael Schumacher. Here he is, with young Max Verstappen. Wish you could have witnessed your son Mick competing in F1 and Max winning the driver's championship. Happy Birthday Michael Schumacher. Here he is, with young Max Verstappen. Wish you could have witnessed your son Mick competing in F1 and Max winning the driver's championship. https://t.co/jscdyOeVqX

The reigning world champion also paid tribute to senior Schumacher recently on his birthday, which falls on January 3. In the picture above the German champion is seen with his son Mick and the new world champion in his lap.

Max Verstappen revealed his association to Germany and speaking German

The 2021 world champion told Auto Bild how his father Jos Verstappen insisted on him learning German. The Dutchman also shared memories of driving on German go-kart tracks in his younger years. In his initial years, Germany was one of the few countries where the driver attempted to go-kart barring tracks in Holland.

Recalling his memories of learning German and driving on German go-kart tracks, the Dutchman said :

“My father started speaking German with me at a very early age, Mainly on the go-kart tracks. He wanted it that way, in order to have a balance to the conversations at home… In Feuerbach-Hahn, for example, I think the track no longer exists. Then in Ampfing and of course a lot in Kerpen, the home of Michael Schumacher.”

Watch video of the young Dutchman karting in 2009 below:

The 24-year-old world champion’s base to driving was from many years of go-karting. It is a commonality he shares with drivers such as Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso. The Dutchman had not even completed a full season in the FIA F3 before he debuted in F1 at the age of 17.

Edited by Diptanil Roy