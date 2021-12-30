3 reasons why Mercedes returning to silver livery could be bad news for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will not be driving a black Mercedes in F1 2022. Mercedes will be moving back to the silver livery in 2022 instead of staying with the black livery it has raced with in the last two seasons. The black livery was a move that was initially taken in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement for the 2020 season. It was subsequently extended for the 2021 season by the Mercedes management.

Amongst other things, however, this move could also signal the first step by Mercedes as it starts to look beyond its association with Hamilton. In this piece, let's have a look at why Mercedes' return to the silver livery might not be a good sign for Lewis Hamilton.

3 reasons why 'silver' Mercedes is bad news for Lewis Hamilton

#1 The livery was an association with Lewis Hamilton's global 'Black Lives Matter' stance

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Introducing our new 2020 livery 🖤 A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. Introducing our new 2020 livery 🖤 A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. https://t.co/ZYzCsFl6Mv

The livery was introduced by Mercedes as a sign of its support for the stand Lewis Hamilton had taken in the global 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Mercedes had gone out of their way to support Lewis Hamilton and the two were taking steps together to make the sport more inclusive.

The move back to the silver livery may be inferred as Mercedes' first step to reducing the extent of association it feels comfortable having with Hamilton. This becomes a possibility, especially considering that the team might be looking to a future where Hamilton doesn't play a big role.

#2 Lewis Hamilton is arguably on his last F1 contract

Lewis Hamilton will be 37 years old in January and it is no secret that he is closer to the end than the beginning of his career. Right now, the Briton is on a two-year deal with Mercedes that ends with 2023, when Hamilton will be 38.

At 38, and with the kind of achievement no one can even dream of in Formula 1, the motivation to sign another extension might not be there. So it is safe to say that Hamilton is in his last two years of Formula 1.

Having said that, it makes perfect sense for Mercedes to start preparing for the future and look at life beyond Hamilton. Signing George Russell was the first step towards that future. And it is possible that reverting to its old livery might be the second step.

#3 Lewis Hamilton's salary is a huge dent on the Mercedes budget

Forbes SportsMoney @ForbesSports Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leads the Formula 1 earnings race with $62 million in salary and projected bonuses for 2021, but his latest rival is making up ground on.forbes.com/6015yjk6l Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leads the Formula 1 earnings race with $62 million in salary and projected bonuses for 2021, but his latest rival is making up ground on.forbes.com/6015yjk6l https://t.co/zb1f6q13ii

Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations were a huge topic of discussion even before the season started in 2021. Even if Hamilton's payout was not the primary concern, it's hard to believe that his salary was not one of the talking points.

The 2022 season ushers in a new era in Formula 1 where budget cap is a word that is thrown around in every debate. Hamilton, being the highest-paid resource on the entire F1 grid, would surely come under dispute if the team had someone of Russell's caliber driving the other Mercedes, albeit at a lesser cost.

Also Read Article Continues below

Factors like Hamilton's age, his salary, and George Russell's potential surely indicate a future where Mercedes might put their eggs in the Russell basket. And in effect, the team will look at a future that Hamilton is not a part of.

Edited by Anurag C