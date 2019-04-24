5 Best F1 tracks of all time

F1 Grand Prix of China

There have always been questions raised about the quality of racing in Formula One and coincidentally some tracks are blamed for not being conducive enough for overtaking. Many a time, modern-day F1 tracks have faced criticism for being too forgiving and killing the challenge of the sport while others are praised for bringing the best out of drivers.

With all this in mind, I decided to jot down what I feel are currently the best F1 tracks in the world right now with various factors taken into consideration such as the quality of racing they offer, the opportunities they provide for overtaking and of course, an added factor of the racing heritage associated with these tracks.

For relatability purposes, only the tracks that are currently part of the F1 calendar are taken into consideration. So let's cut to the chase and jump straight to the list.

#5 Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

One of the modern F1 tracks that have it all when it comes to action, overtaking, character and of course, the night race is just beautiful

At No.5 we have the Bahrain International Circuit at Sakhir in Bahrain. The track that was first raced at in 2004 and despite the protests that have always been omnipresent in and around the Grand Prix, the race itself has been more or less pretty good. Probably the biggest modification that has really livened up the circuit and made it a fan favourite has been the transformation of the race from a day race to a night one which makes it one of the best spectacles of the years.

Sure Singapore also hosts a niight race but the amount of action and the completeness in terms of track characteristics that Bahrain offers, Singapore doesn't. It is one of the top 5 tracks with the most overtaking per race because of its track characteristics and provides wide open spaces for the big bulky cars of this era to pass and just like what happened this year, more often than not Bahrain does provide great action from start to finish.

