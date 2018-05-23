Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix - 5 Classic races featuring - Senna, Prost, Raikkonen and more

The best Grand Prix races that have taken place thus far at Monte Carlo, Monaco

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Among the most sought-after and picture-perfect races in the marquee, the Grand Prix at Monte Carlo, Monaco is a stand out event each year in Formula One. You can expect nothing less than a titanic fight to the checkered flag in the topsy-turvy albeit grandiose lanes of a truly spectacular track here at Monaco.

Fueled by a narrow circuit, peppered by high-speed corners and presenting drivers an onerous challenge of racing on a track where overtaking is next to impossible, it’s not hard to understand why Monaco is such an incredibly watched spectacle in the entirety of F1 calendar.

Let’s take a rewind of some classic races here at the heart of the Principality.

What are the races that have catapulted the Grand Prix of Monte Carlo to the attention of everyone in the world?

2017 Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen, Monaco Grand Prix 2017.

The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix might have earned Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen 15 valuable points and one among the 7 podiums he secured in the season, the race would be most remembered for Ferrari spoiling pole-sitter Kimi’s chances of securing his maiden win ever since his return to the Prancing Horse in 2014.

When was the last time one saw a driver securing a second-place finish cutting such a low-key and desolate figure on the podium?

Even as the Iceman didn’t lose his cool despite losing out controversially to teammate Vettel in a race that was his for the taking, you could say the taste of the champagne wasn’t the best for the Finn.

By lap 35, when Raikkonen pitted for a set of new tyres, something he wouldn’t have expected that early into the 78-lap race, the race underwent a change in leadership, with Sebastian Vettel taking the lead after his teammate pitted.

From thereon emerged a period of enormous struggle for Kimi Raikkonen, who tried desperately to find a weakling in Vettel’s defenses in recapturing track position in the fight to the checkered flag. This would be something that would never happen as the Iceman had to contend with a P2.

While this was a great team result for Ferrari who utterly dominated the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes, the Grand Prix in 2017 might fuel Raikkonen to produce another sweltering performance this weekend.

So can the Iceman bounce back this weekend?