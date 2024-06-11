5 biggest F1 penalty points delinquents after the Canadian GP

The F1 Penalty points system was introduced in turn to keep the driving standards of the sport above a certain threshold. There were a few drivers in the early 2010s who were pushing the standards too far.

Drivers like Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado were repeating offenders and the French driver was even banned for a race for the collision he caused in the Belgian GP in 2022.

Since its inception, no driver has faced the ban yet, even though there are drivers who have been very close to it. As we leave Canada after a fun race, who are the top 5 delinquents in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 6

Fernando Alonso has six F1 penalty points to his name owing to potentially dangerous driving in this year's Australian GP and for pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP sprint.

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 25, 2025)

#4 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 7

Lance Stroll has collected seven F1 penalty points in the past 12 months, out of which two were added for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 17, 2024)

#3 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has eight F1 penalty points, tying with Logan Sargeant, for five different violations.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (expires on September 24, 2024)

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (expires on September 17, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires November 26, 2024)

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)

#2 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

Currently, Logan Sargeant has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest was awarded for overtaking Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period.

Two points: Overtaking during the safety car period in the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 Japanese GP (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2024).

#1 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 10

Kevin Magnussen currently has 10 F1 penalty points to his name for four different violations.

Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (expires May 5, 2025)

Three points: These were awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (expires May 4, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (expires April 22, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)