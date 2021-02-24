5 most dominant Formula 1 cars of all time

How do successful Formula 1 constructors ensure their dominance in F1 seasons? Is it important to find passionate drivers who align with your vision? Certainly, but even more importantly, the teams need well-designed cars to help the drivers reach their full potential.

Over the years, Formula 1 has seen some masterful cars that have helped drivers unleash their peak performance and dominate a particular season. Successful F1 drivers like Hamilton, Schumacher, Vettel, and others have benefitted from this kind of domination. Today, we will take a look at some of the Formula 1 cars that ruled the sport during their time.

#1. McLaren MP4/4 — Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna's legendary battles

Alain Prost drives the McLaren MP4/4 Honda V6 during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix,1988. Photo: Getty Images

With the McLaren chassis, Honda V6 engines, and the pairing of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 ruled the season in 1988. Regarded as the greatest Formula 1 car of all time, the McLaren MP4/4 won 15 out of 16 races that season and secured a winning percentage of 93.8%. The car helped McLaren win that year's Formula One World Constructors' Championship with then-record 199 points.

Designed by Steve Nichols and Gordon Murray, this car also started the rivalry between Prost and Senna as they took up the first two podium positions in almost every race in 1988. Eventually, Senna won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship by winning eight races over Prost's seven.

#2. Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid — The most dominant Turbo-Hybrid era car

Nico Rosberg after securing the F1 World Drivers Championship during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 2016. Photo: Getty Images

Following the mandated use of turbo-hybrid engines in F1 from 2014, Mercedes began its era of complete dominance. Starting from the Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid in 2014, to last year's Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance, the team has won every Formula 1 World Constructors' Championship and World Drivers' Championship in the past seven years.

With a total of 19 wins in 21 races, this car helped Mercedes score a record total of 765 constructors' championship points and win the title.

Designed and developed by Aldo Costa, Paddy Lowe, Geoff Willis, Mark Ellis, John Owen, and Mike Elliott, the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid also saw the peak of the Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg rivalry, as the latter clinched the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship by five points over Hamilton before Rosberg announced his retirement.

