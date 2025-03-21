5 elite talents feat. Michael Schumacher who raced for Eddie Jordan in F1

The F1 world was deeply saddened when the news of Eddie Jordan's passing surfaced. The 76-year-old had succumbed to a battle with bladder and prostate cancer, which he announced in December 2024 was rapidly spreading throughout his body.

The motorsport icon and former team owner was widely known for founding the Jordan Grand Prix team, which competed in F1 between 1991 and 2005. The team became famous for discovering young driving talents, including Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

Eddie Jordan eventually sold the team due to the increasing costs of competing in F1. The team, which continues to race on the 2025 grid as Aston Martin, was a breeding ground for several talented drivers. Following the sale of his team, Jordan transitioned into a role as an analyst, frequently offering insider opinions and bold claims.

Following the announcement of Jordan's death by his family, tributes have continued to pour in, with many highlighting his remarkable contributions to the F1 world. However, one aspect that stands out is his exceptional ability to identify talent and the numerous drivers he provided with opportunities to shine in the highly competitive world of F1.

In light of this, here are five elite drivers who raced for Eddie Jordan’s Jordan Grand Prix team in F1.

#5 Eddie Irvine

The Northern Irish driver is one of several elite drivers who emerged from the Jordan Grand Prix team owned by Eddie Jordan. Irvine made his F1 debut at the 1993 Japanese Grand Prix and scored points after finishing in sixth place at Suzuka.

Irvine would go on to leave a mark on the F1 world, including clinching multiple podium finishes for the Jordan team in 1995 before switching to Scuderia Ferrari a year later, where he nearly won the 1999 Drivers’ Championship.

#4 Ralf Schumacher

The German driver, who raced in F1 for 11 seasons between 1997 and 2007, was another elite talent who debuted with the Jordan Grand Prix team. The younger brother of Michael Schumacher claimed his first podium in F1 with the Jordan team in his debut campaign, securing a third-place finish at the Argentine Grand Prix.

Ralf Schumacher would go on to claim two more podium finishes with Eddie Jordan's team in 1998 before eventually completing a switch to Williams Racing, where he recorded all six of his Grand Prix victories.

#3 Rubens Barrichello

The Brazilian will go down in history as the first driver to secure a podium finish for the Jordan team after claiming third place at the 1994 Pacific Grand Prix.

Barrichello would go on to add another podium finish a year later at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during the Canadian Grand Prix. The Brazilian driver would eventually depart from Eddie Jordan's team to join Stewart Racing before completing a move to Ferrari, where he enjoyed multiple race victories in addition to several podium finishes.

#2 Damon Hill

While Barrichello is remembered as the first driver to secure a podium for Jordan Grand Prix, Damon Hill is remembered as the driver who clinched the team’s only race win in F1. The 1996 Drivers’ Champion with Williams Racing claimed Jordan’s sole victory at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix. Coincidentally, that win was the last of Hill’s illustrious F1 career.

The British driver would eventually announce his decision to retire from F1 at the end of the 1999 season.

#1 Michael Schumacher

The iconic German driver is arguably the greatest talent to have emerged from the timeless talent-production pipeline of the Jordan team. The seven-time F1 champion made his debut with the team at the Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying in an impressive seventh place on the grid.

Schumacher, however, would only race at the Spa event for the Jordan team before being snapped up by the Benetton team, where he won the first two of his seven championships

