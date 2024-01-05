5 F1 drivers who could be on Audi's radar for its grand entry in 2026

Audi will make its F1 debut in 2026 but the work for the team has already begun in the background. Audi has slowly started taking over at Sauber and expects to be in full control by the time we reach the 2026 season.

When a major brand like Audi makes its presence felt in the sport, it does it by hiring the best resources possible on the grid. When we talk about resources, it would be remiss not to mention the drivers. The current Sauber team has Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in the team.

In these two drivers, the team has an experienced mind in Bottas and a young driver Zhou, who comes with significant backing. When you consider that it does become clear that Audi will be looking to make a few changes when it sets its sights on F1.

There will be a few drivers that the team would want to lure to its side as the German squad's debut gets ever closer.

As we head into the 2024 F1 season there are a few drivers that would be high on Audi's priority list. Who are they? Let's take a look.

F1 drivers that could end up at Audi

#1 Nico Hulkenberg

Arguably one name that has been linked the most with Audi/Sauber in recent times has been Nico Hulkenberg.

The first season with Haas on his return to F1 showed that he hasn't lost any of his raw pace. The car has masked some of what he could do in better circumstances as well.

To add to this, Hulkenberg is German and has worked with Andreas Seidl before when he won LeMans 24 hours with Porsche. There's a relationship there beforehand and it could come into play in the final decision-making.

#2 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon's name was a surprise when it was first brought up because the French driver has not had the best 2023 F1 season. Having said that, he's still quite a solid driver. Ocon scored a podium in Monaco last season and already has a win to his name.

To add to his, on Ocon's side, there might be a level of fatigue setting in at Alpine after spending so many years with the team and not making any progress. If Audi does come calling it would be a surprise if Ocon refuses.

#3 Sebastian Vettel

This one is more wishful thinking but cannot be ruled out whatsoever. Sebastian Vettel is not an old man by any means and if we look at what Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are doing in F1, Vettel who is a couple of years younger than Hamilton is, certainly not out of the discussion.

The German retired from the sport due to multiple reasons that included just not having a good enough car underneath him. It's not as if the hunger was just gone for Vettel in any way.

When one takes all of that into consideration, a Vettel return in a German operation with a great CEO who knows how to get things done is an enticing offer for sure.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo

Another leftfield option but one that cannot be ignored. Andreas Seidl was one of the guys at McLaren who understood that Daniel Ricciardo just could not understand the car underneath him. That led to his slump and has found it hard to dig himself out of that hole.

Having said that, Ricciardo showed glimpses of his old self in Mexico. If he's able to make his way back to being at that level he would ideally be the first choice at Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez.

However, if there is a change of plan at the Austrian team and it doesn't go ahead with the Australian, a highly marketable driver might just be the kind of addition Audi could want for the start of its journey in F1

#5 Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz's name made the rounds last season when it came to picking the probable candidates that could join Audi. The rumors have somewhat died down after it was revealed that a contract extension is on the table at Ferrari.

There is, however, one issue when it comes to something like this and that issue is what has probably stalled the contract negotiations for Ferrari. The issue seems to be with the length of the contract as Sainz is looking at a longer-term association with the team but Ferrari is not willing to commit to that.

If a common ground is not reached, Sainz might field other offers and one from Audi is not too bad.