5 F1 drivers ft. Charles Leclerc who have a terrible record in their home race

It is a privilege for every F1 driver to race in their own country and be cheered on by their supporters during a Grand Prix. Many drivers revel in and use the pressure from the local fans to raise their performance on the track whereas some succumb to it.

Some drivers like Lewis Hamilton have a remarkable record on home turf but there are others who have nightmarish experiences racing in their own backyard. Below is the list of five F1 drivers who have a terrible record in their home race:

#1 Charles Leclerc- F1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari attends the press conference

Charles Leclerc is the only Monagasque driver on the current grid and has the pleasure of calling the 'Crown Jewel' of the sport his home race.

However, the streets of the principality have been nothing short of a nightmare for the Ferrari driver as he has failed to finish on the podium despite starting the race in pole position twice. He has only managed to finish the race twice in five attempts with his P4 in the 2022 edition being his best result.

#2 Daniel Ricciardo- F1 Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB prepares to drive on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo is one of two Aussie drivers on the grid alongside Oscar Piastri but remains the lead Aussie in terms of popularity in his own country.

The former Red Bull driver had a dream 2014 Australian GP when he finished P2 but was disqualified post-race fuel flow infringement. He never managed to have a similar spark at the Albert Park Circuit with P4 being his best result in 2018.

#3 Jenson Button- British GP

Jenson Button of Great Britain and Brawn GP attends the drivers press conference

Jenson Button was the lead British driver for many years before the British crowd started warming up to Lewis Hamilton in 2007. The 2009 world champion was never really able to make an impression at Silverstone despite racing at the iconic track 17 times in his career.

His best result remained as P4, which he claimed three times in 2004, 2010, and 2014 with BAR Honda and McLaren respectively.

#4 Rubens Barichello- Brazilian GP

Rubens Barrichello waves to the crowd from parc ferme during qualifying

Rubens Barichello is the only driver on the list to achieve a podium at his home race at Interlagos for the F1 Brazilian GP but the machinery he was driving warranted much more success.

The experienced former Ferrari driver was able to take pole position thrice at the iconic track in 2003, 2004, and 2009 but failed to convert it into victories due to unfortunate circumstances and reliability issues.

#5 Mark Webber- Australian GP

Mark Webber walks in the Paddock

Mark Webber was the poster boy of Australian motorsport in the 2000s and delighted his home fans when he somehow drove his Minardi into P5 in Melbourne in 2002.

However, he wasn't able to convert any of the great opportunities that he got in Red Bull from 2009 to 2013, with P4 being his best finish in 2012.