5 F1 drivers that are highly likely to change teams at the end of the 2024 season

The 2024 F1 grid has as many as 14 drivers whose contract expires at the end of the season. Coming off a season that had next to no movement in terms of driver Market, one could assume that the 2024 season would have plenty of it.

Of the 14 drivers, some will stay with the same team by renewing their contracts, but some may want to switch.

Who are the drivers who are likely to stick with their current team, and who are the ones who are ready to change? Let's take a look.

#1, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Nico Hulkenberg surprised everyone in the second half of the season, doing something that no other driver could do against Haas. The German came back to F1 and was glad to find out that he was still fast and skilled.

As the year unraveled, however, it became clear that Hulkenberg was starting to get frustrated with a lack of professionalism at Haas. The team brought next to no upgrade for the car all season, and when it brought a major upgrade, it did absolutely nothing. The 2024 F1 season could be different for the American team as, once again, the association with Haas will shine through.

But overall, the season might be more or less the same as it was in 2023 as well. By the looks of it, Hulkenberg has realized this already, and if rumors are to be believed, the conversation with the Audi/Sauber/Stake F1 team is at an advanced stage. If there is one driver who is a locked-on favorite to move out of his current team, it is Nico.

#2, Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Esteban Ocon has enjoyed a successful stint at Alpine after coming back to F1. He has achieved several podium finishes and one victory, and he has been competitive with his new teammate Pierre Gasly, who scored more points than him last year.

Ocon has proven himself as a valuable driver for Alpine. However, the team has not been consistent in supporting him. Alpine often fluctuates between improvement and decline, which makes it a risky choice for any talented driver.

To add to this, Ocon joined the team in 2020. We're in 2024 now, and he's been part of the same structure for a long time. For him, a change in scenery and the next step might be a good thing after all.

#3, Valtteri Bottas (Stake F1 Team)

Valtteri Bottas has expressed interest in being part of the Hinwil-based squad for the 2026 F1 season when Audi joins the sport. However, on the other side of the table, Bottas has already been part of the team for two years now, and while his performances have been decent, it's safe to say that the team would have expected more from him, something that he hasn't delivered on.

Bottas faces a lot of competition from other drivers who are linked with the German team. It would be very unexpected if he stays with them after 2024.

#4, Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

Daniel Ricciardo has a crucial year ahead of him in 2024. The Australian driver is with AlphaTauri/Racing Bull for the upcoming F1 season, but his target is getting to the much coveted seat at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo needs to replicate his Mexico performance several times this season to earn a Red Bull seat. Otherwise, he will miss the promotion and face an uncertain future in 2025. He left Red Bull in 2018 to avoid being stuck in the midfield, but that is exactly where he might end up with AlphaTauri. He could decide to retire from F1 and pursue a different career instead.

#5 Zhou Guanyu (Stake F1 Team)

This might be the last season in F1 for Zhou Guanyu unless he shows something special. The Chinese driver has been part of the sport for two years, and 2024 would be his third. In all these years and close to 50 races, the driver hasn't had a single standout race that could be termed as one that shows his potential.

From 2024 onwards, Audi's influence is going to increase at Sauber. Will the brand be happy to have a driver like Zhou within the team? Possibly not. 2024 is likely the last season with Sauber as well as in the sport for Zhou.