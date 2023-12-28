5 F1 drivers that could potentially beat Max Verstappen in a title fight

Max Verstappen has pummeled the F1 grid into submission in the last couple of years. Ever since the new regulations came into existence, if there has been a driver who has truly taken things to another level accompanied by the car under them, then it is Max.

Just to put things into context, Verstappen has won 34 races in the last two seasons. That's more than what two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has been able to achieve in his entire career.

The Max Verstappen-Red Bull combination has taken the suspense factor completely out of the equation in the last seasons. Having said that, can we expect any other driver to challenge or even beat Max next season? Well, yes. Let's take a look at the list of five drivers who could potentially even beat Max Verstappen next season.

Drivers on the F1 grid that can beat Max Verstappen

#1 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is one name that arguably stands out more than others because he is possibly the last driver that went toe to toe against Max Verstappen and beat him in a race (Austria 2022).

Ferrari has made significant strides in the last few races in 2023 and there are possible signs that the car could be strong if the growth curve continues. Leclerc has developed a reputation of being one of the best qualifiers in F1. The last time Ferrari had a car capable of challenging a Red Bull for a sustained period, Charles won two of the first three races that season. If he gets his hand on a competitive car next season, he could replicate the success once again.

#2 Lewis Hamilton

The last time Lewis Hamilton battled for a title against Max Verstappen, he almost came out on top. If not for the last lap Scandal in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton would have been an eight time world champion which is no small feat. The 2022 F1 season was not the best for the Mercedes driver and it showed a level of demotivation that any driver could go through after what happened in 2021.

The 2023 F1 season however has shown that Lewis Hamilton has not lost any of his guile and will continue to be a contender in the right car. If he has the car under him, he could possibly be the man that beats Max Verstappen.

#3 Lando Norris

For Lando Norris, while there is a lot of optimism, there is what many would call, a lot of skepticism as well. The driver has shown that in the right car he can be right at the front of the grid. Having said that, how does he fare in an intense title battle?

How consistent can he be against a Max Verstappen who is the epitome of consistency? These are the questions whose answers are still not known.

Regardless, with what has been on evidence It's hard not to claim that when the oppressed comes to challenge Max Verstappen, Lando Norris will more or less be right there to compete against his friend.

#4 George Russell

The 2023 F1 season has done a lot of damage to George Russell in terms of his reputation. The driver impressed everyone when he first joined Mercedes. He was fast, he was reliable and he was someone who appeared to have the ability to lead Mercedes if Lewis left.

All of this changed when Russell had a poor season in 2023 and he struggled to stay consistent and more importantly make less mistakes. The driver has made far too many mistakes which have led to a drop in his stock. Having said that, this is a driver that has proven time and again that he has very high potential.

He's got the pace and more often than not he's got the application as well. The last time George had a car to win the race and beat Max Verstappen in the process (Brazilian GP 2022), he was able to do that. Could he mount a challenge next season if the car is in the window? Yes, he can.

#5 Fernando Alonso

The case for Fernando Alonso is slightly peculiar because the Spaniard's team Aston Martin didn't end the season on a high. The car was just not performing in a manner that would give you confidence about the team's prospects. Having said that, Alonso has shown this season that if he has the right car under him, he can compete at the sharp end of the grid.

If the Aston Martin takes another step forward then can Alonso challenge Max Verstappen next season? Ofcourse, he can.