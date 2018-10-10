5 unique Formula One records you are probably unaware of

The first Formula One season where drivers were awarded Championship points was held in the year 1950 with 6 races in total. All the races were held in Europe and Italian Giuseppe Farina of Team Alfa Romeo was crowned the first ever Formula One Drivers Champion.

993 Grand Prix races have been held since then and there have been a total of 107 race winners from 21 different countries. Drivers representing the United Kingdom have won the most races followed by Germany, Brazil and France respectively. Scuderia Ferrari is the most successful racing team with 15 Constructors titles followed by Team McLaren with 12. Here are 5 unique records in Formula One that you are probably unaware of :

Fewest drivers to start a race

Angry fans at the F1 Grand Prix of USA, 2005

The 2005 United States Grand Prix saw only 6 drivers starting the race. 20 drivers took out the warm-up lap but 14 of them backed out before the start. The teams which used Bridgestone tyres took part in the race but the teams using Michelin tyres to avoid any punitive action took part in the warm-up lap but returned to the pits immediately.

The issue was the hazardous Turn 13 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track. Michelin advised the seven teams using its tyres that the tyres would only last about 10 laps without lowering speeds considerably in Turn 12. The situation was compounded by the fact that the rules forbade tyre changes during the race.

A compromise between Michelin powered teams and FIA couldn't be reached. Michael Schumacher of Ferrari won the race followed by his teammate Rubens Barrichello in second and Portuguese driver Tiago Monteiro taking the third spot on the podium.

Highest top-speed recorded in the race

Kimi Raikkonen

Finn Kimi Raikkonen driving for Team McLaren in 2005 achieved the fastest ever speed recorded on any Formula One racing track. He did so at the 2005 Italian Grand Prix. At the Monza circuit, Kimi Raikkonen's McLaren recorded a speed of 370.1 km/h (230.0 mph). Raikkonen also set the fastest lap in the race but missed out on a podium position and finished fourth despite starting the race from pole position.

