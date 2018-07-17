F1: 5 Horrific crashes at the German Grand Prix.

Sarthak Sharma

Luciano Burti goes flying at Hockenheimring

As we all know, the much-anticipated German Grand Prix takes center stage this weekend on the F1 calendar. The race will be an opportunity for Sebastian Vettel to extend his lead at the top or might be Lewis Hamilton's ticket to overtake his German counterpart and head to the pinnacle of the driver's standings.

But in the world of F1 and motorsport in general, things are never so straightforward. While fans largely get to see the positive aspects of life on the edge, drivers practically risk their lives every time they step foot inside the compact spaces of a race car. This has been well documented in the past with the high number of fatal accidents in the sport, shortening life spans enormously and altering the course of racing in the process.

Sadly, the legacy of many drivers is largely lost in a major accident too, with most people remembering the tragic incident over their achievements in the past. Just take Ayrton Senna for example. Before the Brazilian's shocking death in 1994, he was widely tipped to be the greatest of all time but had his career and life terribly cut short on that fateful evening in Imola, Italy, causing a rage and calling for a more modern-outlook on F1 cars and technology.

Thankfully, we live in slightly safer times now but with the unpredictable German Grand Prix coming up, we wanted to take a look back at some of the most jaw-dropping crashes that took place at both the notorious Nurburgring and the venue for this weekend's race, Hockenheimring.

#5 Kimi Raikkonen, 2003 (Hockenheimring)

Kimi Raikkonen

Let's start with a name everyone can relate to. Before Kimi Raikkonen was winning big with Ferrari, the "Iceman" was plying his trade with rivals McLaren in Formula One, and was doing a pretty good job for the team. Generally considered a reliable bet for a decent finish, McLaren put a lot of faith in the Finnish driver as was visible through his early days with the team.

However, the cool and calm Raikkonen was anything but at the 2003 German Grand Prix in Hockenheim when things went horribly wrong for the future champion. Check out the video below.

After nudging Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello, Raikkonen went cannoning into the barricade at full speed causing a massive bang and resulting in debris flying everywhere. Despite the high-speed crash, Kimi can be seen getting out of the car relatively unscathed to everyone's relief.

