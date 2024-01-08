5 most influential people in Lewis Hamilton's F1 success

Seven world titles and 103 race wins is a number that nobody could have ever imagined when Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007.

He was a young driver rated very highly when he stepped onto the big stage. Seventeen years later, Hamilton is a name that is known globally. He has not only broken records in the sport but he has also achieved a lot off-track as well.

Many F1 enthusiasts believe he is the greatest of all time. Whether he is or is not is a debate that can be had some other day, but it's hard to deny the fact that he is the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

He has not done this alone, though, and over the years Lewis Hamilton has received a helping hand from numerous people. They have played a crucial role in Hamilton becoming the success that he is right now.

In this feature, we will take a look at the five people who have been the most influential in Lewis Hamilton's success.

#1 Anthony Hamilton (Lewis Hamilton's Father)

One can't help but mention Lewis Hamilton's father at the top of this list. Anthony working two jobs to provide for his son's young racing career, driving him across the country for races, and helping him grow through the toughest times has made Lewis what he is today.

It took great sacrifice and great determination from Anthony to back his son in an endeavor that could fall off at any given stage if there was a shortage of funding or resources. Lewis will be the first to admit that his father Anthony and his efforts are one of the primary reasons behind whatever he's achieved in his career.

#2 Ron Dennis

One can't help but commend the eye of Ron Dennis, who identified what a talent Lewis was at a very young age. Hamilton was one of the first drivers to be supported by McLaren through his junior career and this would not have been possible if not for Dennis.

It's also worth noting that if it wasn't for Dennis, Hamilton might not have been given equal status at any other team against two-time reigning world champion Fernando Alonso.

Ron backed the Briton at a very young age and the young boy delivered in ways not many would have thought.

#3 Niki Lauda

One cannot underestimate the importance of the conversation that Niki Lauda had with Lewis Hamilton after another race retirement at the 2012 F1 Singapore GP.

Historically, it's often said that Lauda was instrumental in luring him out of McLaren and getting him to join Mercedes. The most pivotal point in this call came after the race in Singapore where Hamilton suffered another DNF while leading the race.

Lauda then convinced Hamilton to make the move and as we know now, what happened next was historical. The former was also a pivotal part of Mercedes during their title battle with Sebastian Vettel in 2017 and 2018.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have often said how big a role Niki Lauda played in those tense moments in helping get things over the line.

#4 Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton tends to trust Toto Wolff a lot more than many others at Mercedes and the two have forged a brilliant bond over the years.

Hamilton joined the team in 2013 when Wolff was Ross Brawn's understudy. When Brawn stepped aside for the 2014 season, the partnership between Wolff and Hamilton began to take shape and it's only grown stronger since then.

The two have built a great friendship away from the track as well. Everyone can see how well the two get along after years of success as well as the lean period that the team is going through right now.

#5 Nicholas Hamilton

Last year, Lewis Hamilton touched on how big an inspiration his younger brother Nicholas has been for him. On the On Purpose podcast, Hamilton said:

"My little brother would be on the road with us as well, who’s a mega inspiration. He was born with cerebral palsy when I was seven, and is a speaker today, and racing. He’s defied all the odds. Even though he’s seven years younger than me, he’s still very much an inspiration."

Nicholas has been by Lewis Hamilton's side throughout his racing career and has been a pillar for him in some of the toughest times. Having family members who back you and are with you in the toughest of times has certainly helped Hamilton get through some of the darkest periods of his career.