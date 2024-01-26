5 moments from the 2023 F1 season that could feature on Netflix' Drive to Survive Season 6

Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive Season 6 was recently announced and will be released on February 23, 2024. The sixth season will cover everything that happened in 2023. Even though Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the field and won almost every race, a lot happened this season that is worth covering.

Since the Netflix show captures what goes on behing the scenes, it could feature unique dynamics between teams and drivers. Here are some of the most memorable moments that could feature in F1 Drive to Survive Season 6.

Memorable moments from the 2023 F1 season that Netflix's Drive to Survive Season 6 could feature

#5 Lando Norris' reaction to Oscar Piastri's sprint race win

Expand Tweet

Lando Norris is McLaren's star driver, with whom the team will most likely plan their future. However, his new rookie teammate, Oscar Piastri, has clearly showcased that he too has the potential to become a top racer in F1. The Australian had a brilliant start to his career in the sport. In the 2023 season, he scored 97 points in the drivers' championship.

Though Piastri was unable to bag a race win in 2023 due to Verstappen's dominance, he did win his first sprint race in Qatar, something that surprised the entire grid, including Lando Norris.

The British driver was critiquing his abilities after failing to take the pole for the sprint race and failing to win it as well. Oscar Piastri's capability of equaling Norris' performance could be an angle Netflix can cover in Drive to Survive Season 6.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo replacing Nyck de Vries and Liam Lawson's F1 debut

Expand Tweet

AlphaTauri had the most chaotic season in 2023 when it came to choosing their driver lineup. The team started the season with Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Nyck de Vries, who finally got an opportunity to race in F1 after several years. However, De Vries was not as quick as Tsunoda.

Hence, Red Bull seniors had to remove the Dutchman from the sister team in the middle of the season, and Daniel Ricciardo took his place. Red Bull are known for these harsh assessments and aggressive driver changes. This itself is an extremely interesting story that will most likely be covered in Drive to Survive Season 6.

On top of all this, Red Bull had to force yet another driver change in their sister team when Daniel Ricciardo crashed in the Dutch GP practice session, breaking his hand in the process. This gave Liam Lawson a golden opportunity to race in F1 for the very first time. Lawson was an interim driver as Ricciardo recovered from his injury. The New Zealander was even able to score a couple of points, something that Nyck De Vries was unable to do.

#3 Relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen had such a monumental season in 2023 that Netflix is bound to cover in Drive to Survive Season 6. However, the showmakers could also weave a narrative around the Dutchman's relationship with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez was a title contender at the start of 2023, but was unable to keep up with Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman winning every single race except the Singapore GP since the Miami GP. Checo is well aware of the uphill battle that is challenging his teammate, something that can be captured in the series.

#2 Guenther Steiner's departure from Haas

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Guenther Steiner is one of the most famous personalities ever featured in Netflix's Drive to Survive series. The former Haas team principal's hot-headed persona and colorful use of words behind closed doors made the series much more entertaining to watch for many fans.

Steiner will appear for the final time in Season 6 since he has now been removed from the American team. His departure could be covered and added to the show, despite it being so close to the show's release date.

#1 Non-Red Bull win at Singapore GP

Expand Tweet

Red Bull had their most successful season in 2023. They scored 860 points and won every race except one. The Singapore GP was the only race in which neither of the Red Bull drivers stood in the top spot.

At the Singapore GP, Sergio Perez and even Max Verstappen were slightly slower than other drivers. To everyone's utter shock, Verstappen and Checo did not even crack the Q3 session in qualifying. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took the pole position and also won the race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Not only did Max Verstappen lose the race, he was not even on the podium. He finished fifth in the race. This is by far the most interesting and bizarre race of 2023, where the most dominant team and driver could not even bag a podium finish. Hence, there are strong chance that the 2023 F1 Singapore GP will be covered extensively in Netflix F1 Drive to Survive Season 6.