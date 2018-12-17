5 Noteworthy performances from Fernando Alonso during his second stint at McLaren

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi: a true titan of the sport bows out, with grace

The number of times Fernando Alonso earned the praise of his fans and admirers could outrun any paper on any part of the earth. No notebook is ever enough to register all of his might and heroism.

He wasn't just a double world champion; he was a fighter who earned his world championships with rigor and toil. He liked hard work. It appeared, a contest didn't send him into jitters; it uplifted his game.

Yet, his decision to move to McLaren when the 2014 stint was complete was laced with a complacency, which his actual performances came to highlight.

To be honest, it wasn't any pleasing to note a man so habitual of staying at the front of the grid drop down to the back. Competing with backmarkers, enduring DNFs, Fernando Alonso's failures, which were obvious, in a barely drivable car only contributed to making F1 what it's often referred to as by fans (when speaking in a lighter vein): silly season.

Yet, despite the obvious struggles, the famous Spaniard was able to register some noteworthy performances that warrant some appreciation.

So which are the "Top 5 Fernando Alonso performances" for McLaren?

#5 P5 at the 2018 Australian Grand Prix

Australian F1 Grand Prix where Alonso looked solid and in control

Fernando began his 2018 season, which eventually also became his last, with a bang.

How else are you going to describe his effort at the season-opener at Melbourne whilst he was driving a car as modestly impressive as that McLaren MCL 33?

Qualifying on eleventh, Alonso, who wasn't even able to land himself on tenth- a position psychologically crucial for the mental confidence level of a driver- was able to put his car up into fifth.

He was behind Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull in the contest.

This came at the back of some seriously quick driving especially at the fast-paced corners particularly during the closing stages of the race where he emerged the better of the two Renaults and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

